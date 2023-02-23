A major winter snowstorm has blanketed much of Lincoln County and surrounding areas.
The Lincoln and Tillamook County School Districts are closed due to the adverse weather. Travel is challenging.
According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, downed trees have closed multiple roads in the Coast Range.
- Highway 20, milepost 10 to 20
- U.S. Highway 101 north of Neskowin, milepost 96 to 105
- Oregon Highway 18 east of Otis between milepost 3 and 4
- Oregon Highway 229 Siletz Highway milepost 5 to 19
- Oregon Highway 34 Alsea Highway milepost 5 and 28.
Expect ice, snow and downed trees in many areas.
Where power is out, signals are four-way stops.
Check TripCheck.com before you go and be prepared for winter conditions and travel delays.
