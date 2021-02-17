Late yesterday, Feb. 16, Lincoln County Public Health learned from the Oregon Health Authority that the anticipated 1,200 COVID-19 vaccine doses (500 prime and 700 second doses) for this week still have not shipped from the distribution hub in Kentucky and Tennessee due to weather.
This development is now affecting the second dose clinics the county had planned this week.
Thanks to the efforts of Samaritan Health Services and the second doses from last week's shipment, the county was able to procure enough vaccine doses for Wednesday’s second dose clinics at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in Newport and at the St. Clair (Taft) Fire station in Lincoln City. However, Public Health said there will not be enough for the other clinics.
Here is the status for the clinics this week:
- Tuesday 2/16, Lincoln County Commons (Fairgrounds) first dose clinic – RESCHEDULED to Tuesday, 2/23 8:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m. Emails or phone calls were sent Friday with the new appointment times.
- Tuesday 2/16, St. Clair (Taft) Fire Station first dose clinic – RESCHEDULED to Wednesday, 2/24. Emails or phone calls were sent Friday with the new appointment times.
- Wednesday 2/17, St. Clair (Taft) Fire Station second dose clinic – STILL SCHEDULED.
- Wednesday 2/17, Lincoln County Commons (Fairgrounds) second dose clinic – STILL SCHEDULED.
- Thursday 2/18, St. Clair (Taft) Fire Station first dose clinic – RESCHEDULED to Tuesday, 2/23. Emails or phone calls will be made today (Wednesday) with the new appointment times.
- Thursday 2/18, Lincoln County Commons (Fairgrounds) second dose clinic – RESCHEDULED to Wednesday, 2/24, same appointment times. Emails or phone calls will be made today (Wednesday) to notify people of the change to their appointment.
- Friday 2/19, Lincoln County Commons (Fairgrounds) second dose clinic – RESCHEDULED to Thursday, 2/25, same appointment times. Emails or phone calls will be made today (Wednesday) to notify people of the change to their appointment.
If you have an appointment scheduled on Thursday or Friday of this week, watch for an email from “Lincoln County Call Center” at LincolnCoCallCenter@co.lincoln.or.us. Emails sent from the scheduling system today did not work properly, so Public Health will be re-sending individual emails to appointments, and making phone calls. Be sure to also check your spam or junk email folders.
If you do not get an email or phone call, but you know you were scheduled for one of the clinics Public Health had to postpone, you can call the Lincoln County Call Center at 541-265-0621 or email them at LincolnCoCallCenter@co.lincoln.or.us. Please wait until later Thursday before calling to give them time to get the notifications out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.