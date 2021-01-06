Lincoln County Public Works announced Jan. 6 that they will be completing the bridge repair on the west end of East Devils Lake Road (milepost 3.8, near the outlet mall) tomorrow Jan. 7 beginning at 7:30 a.m.
The work consists of applying a sealant to the bridge joints. The County's contractor, Cascade Civil, will close one lane and provide traffic control with flaggers.
Work is expected to be completed by the end of the day. Public Works is asking residents to please exercise caution while traveling through this area.
See more information online at https://www.co.lincoln.or.us/publicworks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.