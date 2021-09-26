Lincoln County residents live on the Cascadia Subduction Zone Earthquake Faultline.
This means it is even more important for the communities to be informed and prepared for disasters, according to Lincoln County Emergency Management officials, who are encouraging community members, businesses, and community groups and coast visitors to participate in the 2021 Great Oregon ShakeOut.
The event provides a chance for participants to practice what to do during an earthquake -wherever you may be at that time. While the official event takes place at 10:21 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21 you can practice your drop, cover, and hold during the days leading up to or directly after the drill.
The important part is to register if you participate, according to emergency management officials.
By registering you will assist Lincoln County Public Safety agencies document the high level of preparedness in our community. Participation in this event shows that we are working together to strengthen our community resiliency and emergency preparedness. This event is also provides a good reminder to update your emergency plans and supplies.
For more details, Oregon ShakeOut Statistics - www.shakeout.org/statistics/
More information on earthquake and tsunami preparedness can be found at:
Great Oregon ShakeOut
- Registration & General Information: www.shakeout.org/oregon/
- Recommended Earthquake Safety Actions: www.earthquakecountry.org/library/ShakeOut_Recommended_Earthquake_Safety_Actions.pdf
- Earthquake Guide for People with Disabilities: www.earthquakecountry.org/library/ShakeOut_Earthquake_Guide_Disabilities_AFN.pdf
- Media – PSA Resources: www.shakeout.org/oregon/resources/index.html#multimedia
Lincoln County Emergency Management
- Hazards: Earthquakes: www.co.lincoln.or.us/emergencymanagement/page/hazards-earthquake
- Hazards: Tsunamis: www.co.lincoln.or.us/emergencymanagement/page/hazards-tsunamis
- Main page: www.co.lincoln.or.us/emergencymanagement
CDC
- Preparing for an earthquake: www.cdc.gov/disasters/earthquakes/prepared.html
- Tsunamis: www.cdc.gov/disasters/tsunamis/
- Earthquakes: www.ready.gov/earthquakes
- Tsunamis: www.ready.gov/tsunamis
Red Cross
- Earthquake Safety: www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies/types-of-emergencies/earthquake.html
