Lincoln County residents live on the Cascadia Subduction Zone Earthquake Faultline.

This means it is even more important for the communities to be informed and prepared for disasters, according to Lincoln County Emergency Management officials, who are encouraging community members, businesses, and community groups and coast visitors to participate in the 2021 Great Oregon ShakeOut.

Staging Areas

Two staging areas, such as this one just northwest of the Lincoln City City Hall, have been designated for employees to gather as they evacuate the building during an earthquake or other emergency. The other staging area is southwest of city hall. This drill was conducted by city employees in 2015.

The event provides a chance for participants to practice what to do during an earthquake -wherever you may be at that time. While the official event takes place at 10:21 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21 you can practice your drop, cover, and hold during the days leading up to or directly after the drill.

The important part is to register if you participate, according to emergency management officials.

By registering you will assist Lincoln County Public Safety agencies document the high level of preparedness in our community. Participation in this event shows that we are working together to strengthen our community resiliency and emergency preparedness. This event is also provides a good reminder to update your emergency plans and supplies.

For more details, Oregon ShakeOut Statistics - www.shakeout.org/statistics/

More information on earthquake and tsunami preparedness can be found at:

Great Oregon ShakeOut

Lincoln County Emergency Management 

CDC

Ready.gov

Red Cross

 

