Lincoln County residents live on the Cascadia Subduction Zone Earthquake Faultline.
This means it is even more important for the communities to be informed and prepared for disasters, according to Lincoln County Emergency Management officials, who are encouraging community members, businesses, and community groups and coast visitors to participate in the 2021 Great Oregon ShakeOut.
The Great Oregon ShakeOut is set for 10:21 a.m. Oct. 21.
At that time, the Oregon Office of Emergency Management (OEM) urges people wherever they are at that moment, to drop, cover and hold on as if there were a major earthquake occurring and stay in that position for at least 60 seconds.
ShakeOut is a global event encouraging people to prepare for and practice how to be safer during an earthquake.
Because October is Tsunami Preparedness Month, Lincoln County Sheriff Curtis Landers latest Tip of the Week issued Oct. 15, gives residents and businesses a perfect opportunity to talk about earthquake and tsunami readiness.
Prepare for the Next Earthquake or Tsunami
Government agencies and other emergency organizations cannot protect you from the next earthquake or tsunami. Even under the best of circumstances, medical aid or public safety officials may not be able to reach you for hours, days, or even weeks.
It is our responsibility as individuals, neighborhoods and communities to reduce risks, to prepare for the critical period immediately after the earthquake, and to make sure that planning for earthquakes and tsunamis has the high priority it deserves. By becoming informed, we can take actions to protect ourselves, reduce losses, and recover quickly.
Earthquake Preparation – Cascadia Subduction Zone or On-Shore Earthquakes
Anchor and secure appliances, furniture, glass objects, and art to wall studs and/or other furniture items.
Know how to turn off water, gas and electricity and have the non-sparking tools to do so.
Keep a bag next to your bed with shoes, extra glasses, gloves, poncho, flashlight or headlamp so you are ready to evacuate once the shaking stops.
Have a 3-5 day kit in your car in case you need to use it as a place of shelter until the aftershocks subside.
Participate and register for https://www.shakeout.org/oregon/ on October 21, 2021 at 10:21am – the world’s largest earthquake drill. Review these resources for businesses, organizations, and community members.
Earthquake Response – If you feel an earthquake
Drop, cover, and hold on until after the shaking stops, then evacuate outside to survey damages to the building.
If indoors, get under a sturdy table, hold on and be prepared to move with the table.
If in bed, stay in the bed and protect your head with a pillow.
If outdoors, find a clear spot away from buildings and trees and stay until the shaking stops.
If in a vehicle, pull over to a clear location until shaking stops.
Be ready for aftershocks that could last for days after the main shock.
Tsunami Preparedness and Response
A tsunami is a series of sea waves, usually caused by a displacement of ocean floor by an undersea earthquake. As tsunamis enter shallow water near land, they increase in height and can cause great loss of life and property damage.
When at the coast, know the distant and local tsunami evacuation routes. Look for educational signs at beach entry areas and tsunami assembly area points.
A Distant Tsunami will take 4 or more hours to come on shore and you will feel no earthquake. The tsunami will generally be smaller than that from a local earthquake. Typically, there is time for an official warning from our Lincoln County Lincoln Alerts and the National Warning Center to evacuate to safety.
A Local Tsunami can come on shore within 15-20 minutes after the earthquake and before there is time for an official warning from the national warning system. Ground shaking may be the only warning you have, so evacuate quickly to high ground out of the local tsunami zone.
Do not return until emergency officials have advised that it is safe to return
Earthquake Safety
For more information and tips, visit our website at www.lincolncountysheriff.net and Like us on Facebook at Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office – Oregon.
The event provides a chance for participants to practice what to do during an earthquake - wherever you may be at that time. While the official event takes place at 10:21 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21 you can practice your drop, cover, and hold during the days leading up to or directly after the drill.
The important part is to register if you participate, according to emergency management officials.
By registering you will assist Lincoln County Public Safety agencies document the high level of preparedness in our community. Participation in this event shows that we are working together to strengthen our community resiliency and emergency preparedness. This event is also provides a good reminder to update your emergency plans and supplies.
See the Oregon ShakeOut Statistics at shakeout.org/statistics/
More information about earthquake and tsunami preparedness can be found at:
Great Oregon ShakeOut
- Registration & General Information: www.shakeout.org/oregon/
- Recommended Earthquake Safety Actions: www.earthquakecountry.org/library/ShakeOut_Recommended_Earthquake_Safety_Actions.pdf
- Earthquake Guide for People with Disabilities: www.earthquakecountry.org/library/ShakeOut_Earthquake_Guide_Disabilities_AFN.pdf
- Media – PSA Resources: www.shakeout.org/oregon/resources/index.html#multimedia
Lincoln County Emergency Management
- Hazards: Earthquakes: www.co.lincoln.or.us/emergencymanagement/page/hazards-earthquake
- Hazards: Tsunamis: www.co.lincoln.or.us/emergencymanagement/page/hazards-tsunamis
- Main page: www.co.lincoln.or.us/emergencymanagement
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Preparing for an earthquake: www.cdc.gov/disasters/earthquakes/prepared.html
- Tsunamis: www.cdc.gov/disasters/tsunamis/
- Earthquakes: www.ready.gov/earthquakes
- Tsunamis: www.ready.gov/tsunamis
Red Cross
- Earthquake Safety: www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies/types-of-emergencies/earthquake.html
