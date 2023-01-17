As the Oregon Legislature begins a new session, the Republican and Democrats are preparing to execute their agendas.
As the Oregon Legislature begins a new session, the Republican and Democrats are preparing to execute their agendas.
On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Oregon House Democrats released their 2023 Caucus Agenda: Rebuilding for the Future.
"Having heard from people in every corner of the state, House Democrats have clear direction on the priorities Oregonians want addressed: homelessness and housing affordability; improved behavioral health and addiction services; stronger schools; safer neighborhoods and communities; a robust and fair economy that uplifts working and low-income families, champions small businesses, and supports every worker’s right to organize; and more," a statement from the House Democrats reads.
“As we emerge from challenging times, we have an opportunity to rebuild stronger and better,” House Majority Leader Julie Fahey (D-West Eugene and Veneta) said. “When Oregonians have a place to call home and our basic needs met—from access to health care to a stable job and education—we can foster vibrant and safe communities based on trust, respect, and mutual understanding.”
With new leadership in the Oregon Governor’s office and the Oregon Legislature, as well as 11 new first-term caucus members, House Democrats will use this moment to turn a page, fix what’s broken, ensure that investments are fulfilling their promises, and hold government accountable, the release states.
“Oregonians from all political perspectives agree on what issues we need to address,” House Speaker Dan Rayfield (D-Corvallis) said. “Together, Democrats and Republicans will take on tough issues from homelessness to behavioral health this session—we will work to make things better while having challenging conversations to deliver on these and many other issues.”
Republican leaders are considering their own legislative priorities, including providing a “substantial kicker for those families who have paid taxes”, as well as lowering taxes, according to Classroom Law Project.
The Project's mission states that it is, "a non-profit organization of individuals, educators, lawyers, and civic leaders working to equip students with the knowledge, essential skills, and motivation to participate in our democracy."
The 2023 Oregon Legislature is scheduled to last 160 days.
The News Guard will post the Oregon Legislature Republican leaders agenda once it is available.
