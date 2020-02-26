Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum has joined her leadership team, the Attorneys General of Connecticut, Florida, Nevada, and Texas, to announce a bipartisan, multistate investigation into JUUL Labs.
The 39-state multistate coalition is investigating JUUL’s marketing and sales practices including targeting of youth, claims regarding nicotine content, and statements regarding risks, safety and effectiveness as a smoking cessation device.
“I have long been concerned about how JUUL targets children with their sleek devices and marketing practices. They have almost singled handily gotten a whole new generation of teens hooked on tobacco,” Rosenblum said. “JUUL’s aggressive advertising has significantly contributed to a public health crisis in Oregon and across the country. I am proud that my office has taken a lead role in this investigation, and we will work with the coalition to make sure JUUL is held accountable for their actions.”
Available statistics about the increasing use of e-cigarettes by youth bear out the seriousness of this crisis: In 2019, 1 in 4 high school students and 1 in 10 middle school students in the US reported that they had vaped with electronic cigarettes in the past 30 days.
Rosenblum is also asking the Oregon legislature this year to ban the sale of e-cigarettes over the internet. Oregon House Bill 4078 would make it illegal for any online retailer to sell e-cigarettes over the internet, which is an easy way for minors to get around age verification practices.
Earlier this month, Rosenblum testified before the Oregon legislature. She said internet sales historically have allowed minors relatively easy access to tobacco. She added that no matter how much proof is required to make a purchase online, remote sellers just cannot adequately verify the age or identity of remote purchasers.
“This legislation is an important step in reducing youth access to these deadly products,” Rosenblum said.
Oregon U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, top Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee overseeing the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney, member of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP), met with Mitch Zeller, the FDA’s director of the Center for Tobacco Products to discuss the youth vaping crisis.
Merkley and Romney are leading bipartisan legislation in the Senate that permanently bans flavors of electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS), ensures vaping cartridges are tamper-proof, and funds a robust public education campaign by applying the existing tobacco excise tax to e-cigarettes.
“The FDA’s recently issued January Guidance on vaping falls short of protecting youth and the public health,” the senators said in a joint statement. “As a follow-up to our recent letter to Mr. Zeller outlining these shortcomings, we sat down with him today to further discuss our concerns.”
“We urged the agency to reconsider the January Guidance and apply the temporary flavor ban to all types of ENDS products, such as disposable e-cigarettes and small open-tank systems, which are known to entice youth and keep them addicted,” the senators’ statement said. “We will continue to press FDA to prioritize the health and safety of our nation’s youth.”
Merkley and fellow Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden recently announced a bipartisan group of 17 senators urging the commissioner of the FDA, Dr. Stephen Hahn, to comply with the agency’s requirements to reject e-cigarette applications that do not protect the public health once the FDA’s May 12 deadline for e-cigarette product review arrives.
The senators, in a letter to Commissioner Hahn, highlighted concerns with FDA’s ongoing lax oversight of e-cigarettes and tobacco products and pressed the agency for a science-based review that holds the industry accountable for products that the senators say are fueling the youth e-cigarette epidemic.
“As head of the FDA, your responsibility is to the American public, including, and most important, our nation’s children,” the senators wrote. “As you know, five million children are now vaping, including one in four high school students—an increase of 135 percent over the past two years alone … [W]e do not believe that a product that has increased or is likely to increase youth use of nicotine or tobacco can meet the public health standard required under the [law].”
The senators also urged FDA to act quickly and decisively to remove from the market all tobacco products that are out of compliance with its Jan. 2 guidance or the May 12 deadline, including products that do not submit premarket tobacco product applications (PMTAs), flavored cartridge-based products, and products that appeal to or are targeted to minors.
“When looking at the changing e-cigarette marketplace, including the proliferation of products that use nicotine salts, JUUL-like products, and disposable flavored products, it is virtually certain that many products have entered illegally. FDA will have failed to uphold its responsibility to protect public health if the May 12 deadline is enforced in the same manner as the deeming rule,” the senators wrote.
On May 12, due to a court order, all e-cigarette manufacturers will be required to submit product applications to the FDA in order to be allowed on the market. If an e-cigarette company wants to keep or put any new device or flavor product onto the market, they must apply to the FDA, including for products recently banned (such as certain flavored JUUL pods). E-cigarette products can remain on the market while FDA determines whether to approve or reject their applications. FDA has one year to make these determinations.
The Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act (TCA), signed into law by President Barack Obama in 2009, prohibits any new tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, from entering the U.S. market unless the FDA determines that there is “a showing that permitting such tobacco product to be marketed would be appropriate for the protection of the public health.”
Merkley and Wyden were joined by U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), and Senators Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Patty Murray (D-WA), Susan Collins (R-ME), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Jack Reed (D-RI), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Ed Markey (D-MA), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), and Tom Udall (D-NM).
The letter followed a previous message sent to Hahn in January by the Oregon Senators and 28 of their Senate colleagues voicing their concern over President Donald Trump’s administration’s decision to not to clear all non-tobacco flavored e-cigarette products from the market.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.