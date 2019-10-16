The ribbon was cut, bets were placed and Chinook Winds Casino celebrated a successful start to its Sports Wagering Lounge unveiling.
On Aug. 27, the Lounge held a soft opening that featured a special guest, former Super Bowl champion and Dallas Cowboys defensive end Ed ‘Too Tall’ Jones, who placed the inaugural bet. Then on Oct. 11, Chinook Winds reconvened in the Lounge for a grand opening celebration for the only Sports Wagering Lounge in the Pacific Northwest.
Since it officially opened over a month ago, Assistant Operations Manager of the Lounge, Matthew Pond, said they’ve received a good amount of praise for their Lounge from people all over the state and beyond.
“It’s small but it’s exactly what we need,” Pond said. “We are getting a lot of people from Portland, Salem, even Seattle since we are the only place in the Pacific Northwest that offers this. But we also have people that come in daily that live around here.”
In the midst of football season, Pond said they see about 70 percent of bets going toward NFL or NCAA football games. And almost all bets are on individual games.
“It’s mostly betting on games,” Pond said. “We do get Super Bowl bets, World Series bets and things like that, but probably 90 percent of the wagering has been on games.”
The Sports Wagering Lounge added five new jobs to fill the needs of the area and training was a priority for Will Robertson, director of casino operations.
“The hardest part of getting this up and running has been educating ourselves and with any new gaming introduction we’re going to have those hurdles,” Robertson said back when the Lounge first opened. “But I can’t say enough about everyone who’s helped get us off the ground.”
Since then, Pond said they haven’t been planning any major additions involved with the Lounge, but rather excelling at the services they currently offer.
“We’ve mostly been focused on getting our staff trained as of right now and they’ve done a very good job at adjusting since most of the employees here were formally in the Keno lounge, which is somewhat similar,” Pond said.
The Sports Wagering Lounge is located on the second floor of the Casino and is open daily.
