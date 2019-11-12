Control of Logan Road in North Lincoln City will soon be shifting over from County to City.
The City of Lincoln City voted to accept Lincoln County’s offer to transfer control of Logan Road to the City at the City Council meeting on Nov. 4. The deal will officially be made upon review of flood provisions by City Attorney Richard Appicello, Mayor Dick Anderson stated at the meeting.
During the summer, the City and County met for a work session to discuss the issues involved with transferring control of the road.
“It’s proved to be a pretty thorny problem because of the need to do culvert work and so far our best efforts to come up with a solution acceptable with all agencies has come to not,” Commissioner Claire Hall said on July 10. “We are hoping the City will have the success we have not had in bringing about solutions to negotiate transfer of the road with other considerations, hopefully to make the upgrades necessary.”
County Public Works Director, Roy Kinion, highlighted some of the difficulties the County has had with maintaining parts of the road. These mostly included the lack of access to City owned utilities and City roads.
“I mean, this is kind of a thing that is more because of where it's at, it's more of a city thing than it is a county thing,” Kinion said at the work session in July. “We're running into some problems trying to lead because of goals or standards that were set by the department, state land by the Oregon Department, fish and wildlife and a few others.”
The City and County agreed in July that once they determine a cost for repairs on the various projects, the County would cut a check for the City that they would present once they transfer over control.
