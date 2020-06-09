A three-hour meeting covering a wide range of topics took place virtually on June 8 for the Lincoln City City Council.
Among the discussions, the City Council voted to approve the city budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The City held a public hearing for the proposed budget, but according to City Manager Ron Chandler, they did not receive any comments from the public.
Lincoln City adopted the budget for fiscal year 2020-21 in the total of $64,818,867 now on file at the Finance Department of the City of Lincoln City. How those funds are divvied up can be viewed on the City website in the agenda packet for the June 8 meeting.
“I just want to note to the public that just because we approve this budget, doesn’t mean the money is already spent,” Mayor Dick Anderson said. “Council has the authority to approve expenditures depending on how this pandemic affects income revenue, we’ve got a plan with the city manager on how we would keep this budget. As revenues don’t come in, expense won’t be made.”
The council also held a public meeting to approve a state shared revenues resolution. The approved 2020-21 budget includes $168,800 of State Revenue Sharing in the City’s General Fund. In order to receive these monies, the City must hold a public hearing to receive citizen comment, and must also adopt a resolution expressing the City’s election to receive state revenues.
There were no comments received and the resolution was approved.
The City Council also voted on a resolution that would provide an additional $200,000 to the COVID-19 Aid package, given to lodging facilities and local businesses. The $200,000 would come from General Fund contingency and would be transferred to the Explore Lincoln City fund. An update will be given soon regarding grants the City has applied for to reimburse some of our COVID-19 expenses from the State. The council voted unanimously o approve the resolution.
Water/Sewer Rates
The approved budget anticipates a 4.2 percent increase in utility rates, according to Chandler. Rate increases are necessary to keep the water and sewer funds operating effectively, and to cover operational and capital costs.
For many years now the City has implemented an annual rate increase in both water and sewer, effective with the first billing in August. This will be the City’s third year of applying the total rate increase to the sewer fund. This helps move the sewer fund towards the goal of supporting around $1 million in capital projects each year through utility rates, without incurring debt.
“It’s very difficult to increase these rates… but the reality is, the expense of running these systems is tremendous,” Councilor Rick Mark said. “We have a responsibility to make sure there’s clean water and clean sewer. It’s just a harsh reality.”
Mayor Anderson noted that the city did approve a three-month deferral program for residents to apply for at a previous meeting. The council voted unanimously to approve the rate increase.
Taft Elementary Acquisition
For the past five years, the City has been in the process of purchasing the former Taft Elementary Site from the Lincoln County School District to turn into a multi-use park.
The School District rejected the original contract terms, primarily due to requested representations concerning environmental conditions on the property, but also with respect to title conditions, according to Chandler.
Revisions to the contract were circulated. A level one environmental assessment was completed (without a contract) but a level two environmental assessment was put on hold as the contract was never executed. The parties stalled in their discussions while the process for the Department of Environmental Quality to issue a “no further action” letter was followed to completion.
“This is a long term project that we’ve been working on for a long time,” Chandler said.
City Attorney Richard Appicello recommended the council approve the contract purchase and sale agreement, but state that the contract would be subject to changes, giving them the flexibility to conduct another environmental assessment if needed.
“What I’ve never understood about this is why the city couldn’t just sign a contract in the beginning, commit to purchasing the property, then let the conditions take care of themselves,” Appicello said.
Mayor Anderson was in favor of fast tracking the purchase and did not feel the need for another assessment since they already had a DEQ ‘no further action’ letter.
“We’ve used this property as a park for years… we’ve played on it, our kids have played on it, it’s what the community wants for the property, for it to be a park with multiple uses,” Anderson said. “I don’t think we need to delay this any further.”
The council agreed to sign a contract with an option for an advanced closing date, which would be agreed upon by the school district.
COVID-19 Update
Chandler gave an update on all things COVID-19 as it pertains to Lincoln County toward the end of the meeting. During a county meeting with all city managers, Chandler said many cities have received requests to remove the 24-hour wait period for lodging facilities to re-rent a room.
No decision has been made yet, but the rule would be removed if Lincoln County enters Phase II of the reopening plan.
Speaking of Phase II, Chandler said the County is not ready to move forward in submitting an application yet, but they will continue to discuss options among the Board of Commissioners.
The hesitancy to apply stems from an outbreak of COVID-19 in Newport at the Pacific Seafood plant. Chandler said the plant has release the confirmed case names to the county and contact tracing is set to begin with Public Health.
Additionally, Chandler said the county passed a motion to require the use of face coverings in certain facilities. The City Council approved a motion to step up their game in promoting the use of face covering recently by adding a illuminated board at the town’s entrances promoting face covering use, as well as distributing “NO Mask, No Service,” signs to businesses who wanted them.
Finally, Chandler touched on the topic of Fourth of July, stating that although there will not be an official fireworks show, they are anticipating the use of both legal and illegal fireworks. To help with enforcement, the City purchased two police beach vehicles that will be patrolling the beach during the holiday weekend.
