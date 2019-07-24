The City of Lincoln City has put an emphasis on emergency management this year. And they aren’t just talking about it; they are doing something about it by supplying all City employees with emergency Go Bags.
Emergency Management Coordinator Ken Murphy said the City has purchased 155 emergency backpacks for the City employees and have already distributed over half of them.
“The whole idea was to keep them safe at their desk so to speak, or for police officers, they can carry them in their cars,” Murphy said. “It’s surely not luxury, but it will keep you alive. It’s enough stuff to survive for five days.”
Inside the backpack are essentials such as food, water pouches, a small portable stove, hand crank flashlight, whistle, blanket, waterproof matches, a poncho, 42 piece first aid and hygiene kit as well as some playing cards to pass the time. Murphy has also added extra items to the bag including leather work gloves and water filters that are good for 100,000 gallons of water.
The variety of supplies sound like something you’d have to travel out of town to get or order them online. But according to Murphy, all these supplies and more are available right in your neighborhood.
Instead of purchasing from out of town, the City decided to buy the packs from the Electronic Superstore right across the street from City Hall. Store owner Bruce Polvi has been working close with Murphy and the City because of his interest in emergency preparedness.
“We’ve been selling this stuff for about 29 years, but when we first started selling the NOAA Weather radios, the surfers were all coming in buying them because nobody was talking about the Cascadia Subduction,” Polvi said. “Nowadays people are starting to treat the weather radios like smoke detectors in thinking that you should at least have one in your home.”
Polvi sells the complete emergency backpack in his store for $54.99, which he said is cheaper then any you’ll find on Amazon. The store also has other items such as the work gloves, water filters, emergency food buckets, gas shut off tools and more.
Polvi is impressed with how much emergency supplies have evolved throughout the years and is pleased to be able to provide these items locally at a competitive price.
“We sell a lot of the water filters and a lot this food has at least a 25 year shelf life now,” Polvi said. “The flashlights we have will actually stay lit for 30 days solid. LED lights have really gotten a lot better; they’re a lot more efficient and last a lot longer.
“Our goal is to give people a local option to where they can come in, we can answer their questions and we can beat some of the Amazon prices for them.”
Murphy said it’s great to be able to have all these essential supplies right in town and said he’s also bought supplies from other stores in town like Ace Hardware and Bi-Mart.
“It’s important to think about buying locally because it strengthens our economy,” Murphy said. “Bruce will go out of his way here to get you a good deal and primarily beat Amazon.”
For those who haven’t put much time into preparing for emergency situations, Murphy said getting a Go Bag is a great way to start.
“If you don’t really have anything and you aren’t exactly sure what you need, this backpack will get you started,” Murphy said. "I have one in my home and one in my car.”
And for anyone looking to learn more about emergency preparedness, Murphy said you can come to the National Night Out at Kirtsis Park on Aug. 6 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Murphy will be at the event, sponsored by Lincoln City Police Department and Parks & Recreation, educating the public on emergency preparedness. The event will also include free food, games, bounce house, dunk tank and more. For more information call 541-994-2131.
