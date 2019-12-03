Is parking an issue in Lincoln City? The City Council has been asking that question as of late.
The topic of increased parking regulations was recently discussed by the City Council with several councilors urging for an increase in enforcement. In Oregon, a vehicle parked in the same spot on city streets for longer than 24 hours is considered abandoned and can be towed. However, city law states that cars, trucks, motorcycles, trailers and other vehicles should be moved within 72 hours.
“Not saying we’re going to rush out there after 24 hours… but the problem was the police were issuing a notice to people who were storing trailers, campers, vehicles and things in the right of way,” City Attorney Richard Appicello said.
City Councilors addressed the issue of narrow city streets, which can create traffic problems when citizens park their vehicle for an extended period of time. Appicello said an updated ordinance would prevent anyone from parking in the city right of way. The Council noted that most vehicles are being parked in the city streets are not in approved parking spaces.
However, the Council did discuss a possible permit process.
“I don’t think it’s a bad idea to have residential parking permits for residences, so they can park in the vicinity of their units when parking is constrained,” Appicello said. “We have a need here. The right or way is being used by persons or businesses for their own personal or commercial use.”
Lincoln City Police Chief Jerry Palmer said he would be in favor of enforcing a 24-hour law. Palmer said many parking violators will receive a notice and then move their vehicle slightly, which technically gives them another 72 hours without violation.
“The clock starts over again,” Palmer said. “This would help us address that. This gives us a tool to prevent us from just starting the clock over.”
While most councilors were on board with an updated ordinance, it was not unanimous. One councilor argued that it leaves a lot of discretion for an enforcement officer. Palmer said the focus would be abandoned vehicles or vehicles that create a nuisance.
“We make sure we are identifying abandoned or nuisance vehicles and we take action on those,” Palmer said.
Unable to reach a decision, the Council voted to discuss the ordinance at the next City Council meeting scheduled for Dec. 9.
