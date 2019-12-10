Lincoln City residents could face a maximum fine of up to $500 for parking their vehicles in the city right of way for longer than 24 hours.
The City Council passed a new parking ordinance on Dec. 9 that states a vehicle can be towed and a fine administered if the vehicle is parked in the right of way for over 24 hours. Lincoln City Police Chief Jerry Palmer said this new ordinance will help address the issue of abandoned vehicles or property on the city streets.
“Once we tag them, we have to give them 72 hours to respond to the tagging,” Palmer said. “As soon as they move it 10 feet, that clock starts over again. For our code enforcement officers (the ordinance) is an attempt to deal with blight, abandoned vehicles and property that shows up on our streets.”
Palmer noted the goal is not to heavily enforce Lincoln City citizens by tagging vehicles right at the 24 hour mark. The goal will be to deal with vehicles that are truly abandoned.
“Our officers do a really good job of proactively investigating these things,” Palmer said. “The purpose is to deal with problem parking that we have going on… an abandoned motor home, trailer or disabled vehicle that’s just sitting there for weeks at a time.”
Palmer also noted the LCPD does not benefit from issuing fines stating, “these citations don’t end up in our budget.”
Councilor Rick Mark asked if citizens are already moving their vehicles 10 feet every 72 hours, wouldn’t this ordinance just be inviting them to move their cars more frequently?
“How do police know when someone last moved their car?” Mark asked. “It seems like we are opening up a big can of worms to a problem that doesn’t actually exist.”
Palmer acknowledged Mark’s concerns and stated they would focus on immobile vehicles and RVs, as well as consulting with vehicle owners first before issuing tickets.
“I want to give the police force the tools they need to take care of abandoned cars,” Mayor Dick Anderson said.
The Council ultimately voted 4-2 in favor of the ordinance, which if ticketed, will be a Class C misdemeanor with a maximum $500 fine.
