Patrons have been asking for it for years, and now they are going to get it – booze!
All of those not-so-subtle hints disguised as playful banter have paid off, finally prompting Bijou Theatre owners Keith and Betsy Altomare to take action.
“People will come and say, ‘Oh, and I’ll have a glass of wine with that, hahaha!’ or ‘Hey, wouldn’t it be nice to have a cold glass of beer!’” explained Betsy, who moved with Keith from Los Angeles in 1996 to buy the now 81-year-old theater.
“People want to have a nice, relaxing glass of beer or wine with their movie, and there are so many independent theaters doing it now, so we just thought it was time for us,” she said.
On Monday, Jan. 14, the Lincoln City Council voted to recommend the Oregon Liquor Control Commission (OLCC) approve a Limited On-Premises Sales License for the 127-seat Bijou Theatre, located at 1624 NE Highway 101 in Lincoln City.
The Altomares must now complete licensing through the OLCC, a process Betsy said could take up to three months.
“The City approved their part of it, so we are still in the process, but we hope we get it done after Spring Break,” she said. “Beer and wine, in bottles and cans, is what we are going to start with, and then once we get the hang of everything, we’ll probably bring in draft beer.”
Making things work with minors might be tricky, but Betsy said they have time to figure that out.
“I don’t know if we will have a limit – after 5 o’clock, or 7 o’clock, you have to be 21 or over – we’re not at that point yet,” she said.
The Bijou Theatre mostly plays first-run movies and classics that appeal to retirees, according to Betsy.
“We tend to play to an older crowd, I would say 90 percent of the time,” she said. “The six-plex here in town plays all of the super hero and action movies. Our movies tend to be a little smarter and mostly independent movies and international movies.”
In other words, Betsy and Keith aren’t expecting any bar fights.
Alcohol won’t be the only addition to its traditional menu of popcorn, soda-pop and candy, the Bijou Theatre soon to be joining forces with The Grill 1646 to offer patrons even more options.
The Grill, located at 1646 NE Highway 101, just a couple doors north of the Bijou, offers everything from subs to wings, gyros to ice cream.
“They are going to put a special menu together for us,” Betsy said. “Not everything on their menu will be available, but there will be a few choice things like hamburgers and hotdogs, and probably fries, and some other things.”
Built in 1937, the Bijou Theatre has seen some upgrades over the years, including a switch from its 35-millimeter film projection system to a digital system in 2013. The project was funded in part by a successful Kickstarter campaign.
A 2017 project, funded by grants from the City, included renovation of the building’s marquee, new seats, and exterior and interior paint.
For more information and show times, visit www.cinemalovers.com, or call 541-994-8255.
