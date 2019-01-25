He’s been doing it all his life and doesn’t seem ready to quit any time soon, not as long as there are people in need – and there are always people in need.
Lincoln City dentist, Dr. Jim Ransom, who said his life has been blessed, has been volunteering his time and energy for as long as he can remember.
On Thursday, Jan. 24, Ransom, 43, volunteered at the Lincoln City Resource Center and Warming Shelter to help homeless people in need of dental care escape the debilitating throb of tooth pain.
“I see a lot of abscessed teeth, a lot of gum disease, a lot of cavities and, more acutely, they just want to be treated because they are in pain,” Ransom told The News Guard, from a mobile dental unit provided by Medial Teams International.
Thursday marked the first in a new monthly campaign to provide the homeless with outreach opportunities to help them meet essential life needs.
The center will host 12 outreach events centered around a different theme throughout the year, with sessions scheduled for the third Thursday of each month.
The outreach events, planned through a new partnership between the warming shelter and Lincoln County, are intended to complement the annual Project Homeless Connect gathering held in Newport each January, organized by Samaritan House under contract with the county.
Thursday’s event was themed around healthcare.
The Lincoln City Resource Center and Warming Shelter is located at 1206 SW 48th Place in the Taft District of Lincoln City.
