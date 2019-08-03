Travelers want a clean room when they’re staying at a hotel. AAA is out with a new Inspector’s Best Of Housekeeping award that recognizes AAA Inspected & Approved hotels that receive the highest possible cleanliness and condition scores.
Oregon has 181 properties from Albany to Yachats that are honored with the AAA Inspector’s Best of Housekeeping award. In Lincoln County, numerous hotels donned this year’s list. Hotels in Lincoln City included Comfort Inn & Suites, Looking Glass Inn, Pelican Shores Inn and the Coho Oceanfront Lodge. The Whale Cove Inn in Depoe Bay also made its way onto the 181-hotel list.
To find all AAA Inspected & Approved hotels that have earned the 2019 AAA Inspector’s Best Of Housekeeping award, visit the AAA Travel Guides or TripTik Travel Planner.
While every hotel must meet expected standards of cleanliness and condition to qualify as AAA Inspected & Approved and receive a Diamond Rating, hotels awarded the Inspector’s Best Of Housekeeping designation significantly surpass expectations, as measured during a comprehensive, on-site inspection. All areas of the property must reflect this very high standard as AAA inspectors review for evidence of dirt, dust, pests, equipment performance and more.
Properties must demonstrate housekeeping excellence for two consecutive inspections and be free of AAA member complaints to meet the criteria for this award, which puts them in the top 25 percent of all 27,000 AAA Inspected & Approved hotels.
“AAA has found that cleanliness and the condition of the property are very important to travelers. Properties that receive the Inspector’s Best of Housekeeping award keep their property in tip top shape,” says Marie Dodds, public affairs director for AAA Oregon/Idaho.
A hotel’s housekeeping and maintenance attributes are among the most rigorous components analyzed during the unannounced evaluation conducted annually by AAA’s professionally trained inspectors. All AAA Inspected & Approved hotels at all Diamond Rating levels, throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean, may qualify for the Inspector’s Best Of Housekeeping designation.
AAA’s professional inspectors evaluate and rate properties year-round, so the total number of properties to achieve the Inspector’s Best Of Housekeeping award varies throughout the year.
Hotels that receive the award are eligible to license the 2019 AAA Inspector’s Best Of Housekeeping badge and market the accolade everywhere they promote their hotel. For more information, properties can visit AAA.biz/Housekeeping.
About AAA Inspections
For more than 80 years, AAA has used professional inspectors to conduct in-person property evaluations. AAA offers the only rating system using comprehensive, on-site professional hotel and restaurant evaluations guided by member priorities. With a far greater inventory than any other rating entity, AAA’s rating system covers the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.
The AAA inspectors who assign these ratings have a wide range of hospitality experience – their resumes include stints as hotel managers and food and beverage experts – that gives them an authoritative perspective. Inspectors provide an unmatched first-person, on-site view of emerging trends, which includes the continuing evolution of technology to elevate the guest experience.
Travelers can find Diamond Rated hotels and restaurants and inspector insight in AAA’s trip planning products: the AAA Mobile app, the online AAA Travel Guides and TripTik Travel Planner and the AAA TourBook guides available to members at AAA offices.
