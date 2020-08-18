Samaritan Surgical Clinic – Lincoln City is pleased to welcome Michael “Derek” Williams, DO, FACS. Dr. Williams is a general surgeon specializing in colonoscopies, EDG tests (upper endoscopies) and hernia repair.
Dr. Williams earned a bachelor’s degree at University of Colorado, Boulder, and completed his medical degree at Nova Southeastern University College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed residency training at Mayo Clinic Medical School.
Before pursuing his medical studies, Dr. Williams served in the U.S. Air Force, flying back seat in the F-15E before becoming a military contractor as an expert on the strike fighter aircraft. He was drawn to the medical field because he views it as the most ethical, moral and compassionate profession.
“Where else do you see people being held to a higher standard?” he asked. “I get to help people feel better, which makes me feel good. And I get to work alongside other like-minded people.”
Dr. Williams is trained in the advanced technique known as totally extra-peritoneal inguinal surgery (TEPP), a laparoscopic approach to repairing hernias that is less invasive and carries a lower risk of future complications.
He chose to work for Samaritan for the opportunity to live on the coast and the excellent work environment at the new Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital.
Dr. Williams enjoys spending time with his husband and their three dogs as well as golfing, flying and building model airplanes.
Dr. Williams is accepting new patients and can be reached at the clinic by calling 541-994-8114.
