As Oregon counties near the end of the three-week minimum needed for Phase I of Governor Kate Brown’s Reopening Oregon plan, Brown held a press conference today (June 3) to address criteria needed to enter Phase II.
“It’s been 10 weeks since I announced Oregon’s Stay Home, Save Lives order,” Gov. Brown said. “Many of us expected and hoped that this would be a shorter detour from our everyday lives. But as the weeks have come and gone, we find ourselves adapting to a new normal.
“We will continue living with the threat of the virus until there is a widely available treatment or vaccine. Unfortunately, that’s going to take months and months, not weeks and days.”
Gov. Brown noted that Oregon has successfully flattened the curve and credits Oregonians for adhering to guidance by using face coverings in public, keeping social circles small and taking added safety precautions. Oregon Health Authority (OHA) Director Pat Allen noted that Oregon’s COVID-19 (coronavirus) case count is the fourth lowest in the United States this week, hospitalizations have continued to fall each week and testing has increased. Last week, the state administered over 17,000 tests and have found that less than two percent of tests are coming back positive.
“I think it’s safe to say our situation is stable,” Allen said. “Oregonians have been doing what they need to do to keep themselves, their loved ones and their neighbors safe. It has, in fact, been a team sport.”
Allen also stated that the state will be delivering over $11 million to public health departments and tribes for contact tracing expansion this week. Funding allows departments to hire a larger staff of contact tracers, who will find people who may have been exposed to COVID-19, provide health guidance and connect them to services to keep them from spreading the virus.
Additionally, Allen said that OHA is expanding testing to asymptomatic people in populations who are under served by health organizations.
Gov. Brown said they will continue to take a cautious, regional approach to reopening, as 35 counties are currently in Phase I. Counties can now apply for Phase II, and will be able to enter the next phase on Friday, June 5, at the earliest. So far, 26 of the 31 counties have applied. Lincoln County is not one of them.
Application details can be found at https://govstatus.egov.com/reopening-oregon.
During Phase II, some restrictions will begin to lighten up. Including:
- Extending the open hours for bars and restaurants to midnight, implementing guidelines.
- Shifting to strongly recommending remote work for offices, instead of requiring it.
- Reopening bowling alleys, arcades, pools and movie theaters.
- Some recreational sports can resume.
- Faith based gatherings can meet in larger, distanced groups.
- Zoos, museums and outdoor gardens will receive reopening guidance.
- College athletes can return to training in mid June with safety protocols in place.
“Any reopening comes with risks… that’s just a fact of life right now,” Gov. Brown said.
State epidemiologist Dean Sidelinger detailed the criteria the state has created for entering Phase II of reopening.
To enter Phase II, counties must continue to meet the Phase 1 criteria:
- A declining level of COVID-19-like illnesses.
- Declining hospital admissions for the disease.
- An adequate contact tracing system.
- Sufficient personal protection equipment.
- Adequate isolation facilities.
- A minimum testing regimen.
- Sufficient hospital capacity to accommodate a 20 percent surge in hospitalizations.
They also added new criteria such as:
- A need to demonstrate they are tracing 95 percent of new cases within 24 hours;
- That they can trace a minimum of 70 percent of cases to an existing case over the previous seven and 14-day periods;
- That there is no significant increase in the rate of positive cases out of total tests.
- That there is not a five percent or greater increase in new cases over the previous week.
“We’re all in this together… but we’re counting on the public to do their part,” Sidelinger said. “Practice physical distancing, stay six feet apart, don’t gather in large groups, wear cloth face coverings when you are out in public… If you get a call from a contract tracer, answer the call.”
Sidelinger also noted that Phase II would not have a 21-day minimum for counties to enter the next phase. He stated Phase II might last for several months.
Gov. Brown addressed the question of schools reopening next fall. She stated that it is a priority of the state’s to get students back in the classroom and will be working with the Oregon Department of Education to determine and safe and feasible plan. Details should be released in the coming weeks.
Gov. Brown also addressed questions about protests, which violate the State’s order prohibiting gatherings over 25 people.
“I think that it’s critically important that Oregonians and Americans exercise their right to free speech,” Brown said. “I am outraged, like my fellow Oregonians, about the lack of progress we have been able to make to tackle the issues of racial injustice in this state and in this country. I think it’s critically important that Oregonians express that frustration and that anger and that outrage.
“It took my breath away to see the photo this morning of Oregonians on the Burnside Bridge. That is how we change hearts and minds… change systems and change cultures.”
Brown encouraged protesters to continue following the health guidelines the state has provided.
Allen also addressed the protests and stated that OHA will be improving collection data, increasing testing access and providing counseling for under served communities, including communities of color.
“A crisis has a tendency to expose your weaknesses were areas are inadequate, and this pandemic has been no exception,” Allen said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has shown how far short we are from eliminating health inequity in our state. The impact of the coronavirus has fallen especially hard on communities of color across the nation and in Oregon.
“A century long history of racism and oppression has led to the health conditions that exasperate the impact of COVID-19. At OHA, we’ve been too slow to recognize that threat and act on it. For that, I’m truly sorry. I want to acknowledge the failings, including OHA’s and including my own. OHA will do better, I will do better. We have to.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.