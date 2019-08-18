Headlands Coastal Lodge & Spa in Pacific City, in an effort to help protect the Oregon Coast, its public beaches and marine life, has launched an initiative to help remove trash and plastic that washes up on the beaches or is left by visitors.
Headlands has purchased 250 reusable, compact, and eco-friendly Barrel Bags, which guests at the Lodge can pick up at the Adventure Center before heading off to the beach or for a hike up Cape Kiwanda. The mesh bags are manufactured in the U.S. using fabric created from recycled plastic bottles and can be used to collect trash and microplastics while on the beach. The Headlands team has a set goal to inspire and engage guests as well as their own team members in caring for our beaches, trails and the surrounding area. Headlands aims to fill 300 bags each month to help remove unwanted trash from Oregon Coast beaches.
Barrel Bags was created in 2018 by Tucker Grooms, who recently graduated from high school in the Bay Area. He aims to distribute one million Barrel Bags to beach-goers worldwide to help protect our oceans and beaches.
“The new Barrel Bags are part of an effort by Headlands to help care for the coast and our community,” said Jennifer Nelson, Director of Lodging at Kiwanda Hospitality Group. “The Lodge was intentionally designed and built in a way that could live up to the surrounding beauty of the Oregon Coast and Cape Kiwanda, and we want to help preserve it.
"It’s up to our community and our visitors to play an active role in protecting our precious oceans, natural resources, and the environment so that we can enjoy it for decades to come.”
Headlands guests can pick up a Barrel Bag from the Adventure Center as they head out for the day, and then return it full. The adventure team will dispose of the waste and give guests a voucher for a free pint of their choice at Pelican Brewing Co. Headlands currently offers more than 20 outdoor activities every week and the Barrel Bags are taken on each trip to encourage guests to pick up trash on hikes and microplastics on beach outings.
“While the bags are only available at Headlands so far, the Nestucca Ridge Family of Companies is considering expanding it to its other coastal lodging and hospitality properties depending on its success,” Nelson said.
Headlands is focused on other ways it can contribute to environmental preservation efforts on the coast. In addition to the new Barrel Bags, the Lodge has two Tesla charging stations that have adaptors for charging other electronic vehicles, a $50 beach bonfire package that helps preserve Oregon coast driftwood and contributes half the money to a local charity, and a continued focus on educating guests about safety, sustainability, and overall beach knowledge.
“Being more mindful about our environmental footprint is a major focus for us,” said Nan Devlin, Executive Director of the Tillamook Coast Visitors Association. “We salute Headlands and Pelican for their thoughtful leadership and stewardship program to involve guests and employees in helping clean up our beaches and the ocean. We all have a part we can play in caring for our coast.”
