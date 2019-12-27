Dick Anderson, currently Mayor of Lincoln City, announced on Thursday, Dec. 19 that he has filed for the State Senate, District #5 seat for the 2020 election.
District #5 reaches from Tillamook to Coos Bay on the Oregon Coast and extends into the valley to both Sheridan and Falls City. Filing as a republican candidate, Anderson made the announcement at Hilltop Inn Family Dining restaurant in Lincoln City to a large crowd of locals who came to show support.
“Many of you are both republicans and democrats, and that is what Lincoln City and Lincoln County is all about… I appreciate the democrat folks who are willing to listen,” Anderson said. “What I’ll be looking for is to change this attitude of republicans should look like this and democrats should look like that. I say if we get rid of those tribal concepts we will get better legislation, do more work on problem solving and advocate for the common good.”
Republican Senators Chuck Tomsen and Herman Baertschiger attended the morning announcement event to offer their support, as well as Depoe Bay Mayor Robert Gambino and Yachats Mayor John Moore.
“I really appreciate Dick stepping up,” Baertschiger said. “We always try to find a candidate that represents a district in its entirety, not just the republicans. Salem is out of balance. It’s the most frustrating thing because it’s so polarized that it’s hard to get anything done.
“When we find a candidate like Dick who is very balanced, he will help us in Salem.”
Tomsen mentioned that he will personally be helping Anderson if elected, given the similarities between both of their districts.
Anderson’s long list of supporting coastal citizens is varied. He is currently Mayor of the City of Lincoln City and has previously been Mayor and a City Councilor. He has been elected twice to the North Lincoln County Health District, serves on the Executive Committee of the Oregon Coastal Zone Management Association, sits on two separate ODOT/Area Commissions on Transportation groups and participates with the Confederated Tribes of the Siletz on several advisory boards.
“In spite of the strong economic forecast recently released to the Legislature, not all of Oregon is enjoying the gains,” Anderson said. “The Oregon Coast remains challenged by and lagging in economic growth. The Coast needs an advocate that recognizes the differences in Oregon and is willing to fight in the Legislature on the Coast citizens’ behalf.”
Anderson said he hopes to bring balance to the Senate Chamber that would bring better legislation for the citizens of the Oregon Coast as well as for the entire State of Oregon.
Anderson can be reached at 541-996-8482 and has a Facebook page at Dick Anderson for Oregon.
