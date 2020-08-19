The Independent Party of Oregon recently endorsed two Central Coast candidates involved in the upcoming November election.
David Gomberg, incumbent representative from House District 10 on the Central Coast, has been nominated for re-election by the Independent Party of Oregon. When his name appears on the November ballot, it will include references to both the Democrat and Independent parties.
“I’ve worked hard to cross party lines and work to the benefit of our district in Salem” said Gomberg. “We are not red or blue but purple here. I’m proud that every time I’ve run, I’ve had the support of the Independent Party. Of course I’ve had the support of the Democratic Party as well. And once I was even nominated by the Republican Party. My priority will continue to be not party or Portland, but the good people of the Central Coast and Coast Range.”
Gomberg represents House District 10 which ranges from the Tillamook City limits and south jetty to Yachats and inland to Sheridan.
“When nominating candidates from other Parties, the IPO always looks for moderates who work independently of hyper-partisan or extreme factions”, said party secretary Sal Peralta. “We support environmental justice, education, good jobs, health care, affordable housing, and restricting financial influence in elections.”
In the race for State Senate District 5, Coos County Commissioner Melissa Cribbins has received the nomination of the Independent Party of Oregon. Cribbins is facing Republican candidate Dick Anderson, Lincoln City Mayor.
“Representing this community has always been about reflecting the values of the people who live and work here,” Cribbins said. “We have to fight for what we want here on the coast. I have been standing up against powerful Portland interests for years and have always put our coastal communities first. I’ll do the same in Salem and I’m proud to have the support of Oregon’s Independent Party.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.