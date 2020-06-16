Mandating the use of face coverings in public spaces has been a topic of discussion statewide for the past several weeks. So far, no Oregon county has taken the step to initiating such an order.
However, Lincoln County may be willing to take the lead.
The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners met virtually Monday, June 15, and gave the public an update on COVID-19 in the county. As the positive case total surpassed 200, mainly due to the outbreak at the Pacific Seafood fish plant, Public Health officials have been working around the clock to try to put a halt to any further transmission.
Lincoln County COVID-19 Update
Lincoln County Health Department Director Rebecca Austen said the Public Health team worked all weekend on gathering resources and contact tracing, with help from the state. Lincoln County received resources such as thermometers and testing kits. They now have about 350 test kits in reserves.
Public Health Deputy Director Nicole Fields said Lincoln County has made mass testing a priority. This week they will be conducting three mass testing events. The first will be a drive thru event for close contacts of the outbreaks in Newport. They set a goal of testing at least 300 people, and as of Monday, have 333 appointments scheduled.
The second event is going to long-term care facilities to test the vulnerable populations in the county. They hope to start that process this week. The final mass testing event will be the TRACE project, which samples 400 random volunteers in high-risk areas.
“With this amount of mass testing, we’re expecting some additional positive cases,” Fields said. “But our contact tracing teams are up and running at full capacity right now.”
Fields said Lincoln County currently has about 13 external contact tracers (from outside the county) and eight internal. Also, Public Health has about 11 tracers who are bilingual. Fields said if anyone has questions about COVID-19 resources, they should contact the Public Helath call center at 541-265-0621 or email LincolnCoCallCenter@co.lincoln.or.us.
Dr. Dean Sidelinger from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) joined the call to give an update from the state, as well as offering any advice to the Commissioners.
“I know this past week and a half has been a challenging time for your community,” Sidelinger said. “One of the challenges with this outbreak in particular is that the vast majority of people weren’t showing symptoms.
“Folks who are asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic can spread the disease. The exact magnitude of how much impact that has, we don’t know. But we’re learning more and more everyday.”
Sidelinger said without symptoms, it’s difficult to determine where transmission occurred, and currently, four other restaurants near Pacific Seafood have had positive cases. The good news is that over 80 percent of the positive cases from the outbreak have gone through the contact tracing process, according to Sidelinger. He’s hoping the mass testing events this week will help show a map of the spread.
“As we start reopening, what we have seen is an increase in transmission… but that was expected,” Sidelinger said.
Sidelinger said the increase in positive cases has also been driven by three factors: increased testing statewide, workplace outbreaks and larger social gatherings. Although positive case numbers have risen, hospitalizations have stayed fairly stable. Sidelinger said currently, most Oregon Coast hospitals have adequate capacity to handle a spike if we see one.
Sidelinger was also asked about the Reopening Phases and said that currently, they do not have enough data to look at moving counties back in the reopening process. He also stated they are unlikely to get through the entire Reopening Process until there is a vaccine, which he projects to be available as soon as early 2021.
Face Covering Directive
The conversation then shifted to face coverings and their effectiveness in the public. Lincoln County has been looking at a possible order that would require face coverings in certain public settings such as grocery stores.
“This has been an issue of a political nature, as well as of a public health nature, so we’ve been focusing on making decisions based on science and data,” Wayne Belmont, County Counsel said.
Sidelinger said face coverings prevent individuals from potentially infecting others, but most do not protect you from the virus. He also stated that face coverings should be worn at all times when you are in close proximity to others for 15 minutes or more.
“It’s an act of kindness more than anything, and something that we all need to do, because it only works if we all do it,” Sidelinger said.
Belmont said no other county in Oregon has made such an order, but it is being talked about. The biggest challenge, Belmont says, would be enforcement.
“A face covering does not replace guidance already in place, like practicing physical distancing, practicing good hygiene and staying home as much as possible," Belmont said.
Belmont suggested the Commissioners issue a directive from the county, which would not include enforcement, but rather provide a focus on educating the public on face covering use.
“While I like the idea of a directive, I don’t feel it provides anything more than a recommendation, which we already have,” Commissioner Chair Kaety Jacobson said.
Jacobson said she’s also a fan of increasing education, similar to how Lincoln City has done with added signage throughout town. Commissioner Claire Hall said she’s seen a lot of people complying, but still a significant amount of people not following recommendations.
“This has been the thing that I’ve had the most contact from the public about,” Hall said. “I think it’s abundantly clear that this is one of the best tools we have to contain the spread.”
Commissioner Doug Hunt was in favor of a directive, with the possibility of mandating face covering in a future meeting. Hunt also would like the county to look at limiting gathering sizes in an effort to slow transmission.
The Commissioners then passed a public health directive for face covering use in public facilities such as pharmacies and grocery stores. The directive would only include unincorporated areas of Lincoln County.
The Board of Commissioners hope to meet with the leaders of Lincoln County’s cities this week, to try to create a unified order, potentially mandating face covering use in pharmacies and grocery stores countywide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.