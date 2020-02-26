What was once home to an integral part of the Taft District’s history, will soon be revived by a local couple looking to better their community.
In 1927, Fred Watson constructed what he called ‘The Pines Hotel’ at 5056 SE Hwy 101, according to the North Lincoln County Historical Museum. It was the first self-proclaimed upscale resort hotel for Taft, hosting a ballroom, a restaurant and providing a popular place for locals to play cards and gamble.
In 1976 however, the hotel burned down. It was rebuilt, but by the late ‘90s had fallen into a state of disrepair, and by the early 2000s, the bar became known as The Pines Restaurant and Bar.
Boasting a rich history filled with stories from visitors and locals alike, The Pines Restaurant and Bar also fell victim to fire in 2008, leaving only a sign and empty lot.
The lot sat vacant and in search of new owners, until recently when local couple Ross and Rachelle Rehberg bought it to develop an upscale Food Truck Pod. The Rehbergs are experienced property management and developers with a business called Oregonized LLC. They previously completed a project across the street from The Pines property called ‘The Magellan’ at 5053 SW Hwy 101/1273 SW 51st Street.
Their idea of bringing a food truck pod to Lincoln City was made a little easier when the City of Lincoln City recently passed an ordinance allowing mobile food units to operate in designated areas of town. Looking to take the lead on the food truck movement, the Rehbergs have drafted a plan that could house up to 10 food trucks on their lot.
“There are a lot of really good cooks in this town that don’t have $500,000 to buy their own brick and mortar restaurant and you could get a food truck for $20,000 and run your own business,” Ross said. “If we do it right, I’d like to think that we can start at least 10 new businesses. We’re looking to create local jobs for people, and we plan to use all local contractors for our construction.”
In the beginning stages of planning, the Rehbergs have created quite a buzz within the community and have already garnered interest.
“So far a lot of the interest we are getting is from local restaurants that are looking to expand,” Rachelle said. “We also have several people that are looking to start up a new businesses and have experience with food trucks.”
Their proposal includes a gated property with a central enclosed building that could potentially include a bar used to serve drinks, as well as private restrooms. They would like to have awnings attached to the building for when it’s raining and several tables for guests. They’ve also have an idea to include a turf yard for games and possibly a projector of summertime events.
The property will also include a stage to be used for live music and other events. The Rehbergs hope to create more of a social hub in the Taft District that is inclusive to everyone.
“In this town, there aren’t many places for kid’s birthday parties or events… This will give families another option, with lots of great food choices and room for people to hangout,” Ross said. “We also look at this town and see that there just aren’t a lot of places to go and socialize. I want this to be a place people can go, have fun and get whatever food they might be craving.”
The Rehbergs said they plan to have a different type of food vendor in each slot. Rachelle said they have toured around to several food pods and decided what they wanted and have talked to vendors to find out what they wanted.
“It’ll be set up kind of like an RV park where trucks can pull up, they’ll have all their utilities right there,” Rachelle said. “We decided not to have any on customer parking on the property. But there are several lots in the area with public parking, including the large lot at 9 SE Inlet Ave.
“Thinking about how we want to be family friendly and have kids able to play there, you know, I wouldn’t be comfortable knowing cars are coming in and out of the property. It’ll be safer this way.”
Ross said they are also not interested in having temporary vendors. They hope to have vendors be fairly permanent. The Rehbergs said they have received mostly positive feedback up to this point. However, with the addition of the food truck pod, along with the Pelican Pub on the Siletz Bay, natural competition should arise.
"I think having new business like the Pelican will be beneficial for everyone,” Ross said. “People can go to the Pelican, have a few beers and then come down to our place. Creating options is what we want to do and the competition I think will be good. At food pods we’ve visited, they all work together and help each other out. I expect it to be the same here.”
The ordinance is not official until March 10. The City is currently developing an application for the new food truck pod and once it is approved the Rehbergs will begin taking the next steps.
“We have to get the building approved by the City before we can really get moving,” Rachelle said. “It will take the longest, but so far we’ve had a great relationship with the City and they’ve been very receptive to all our ideas.”
Although the process may be long and somewhat tedious, the Rehbergs said they are committed to doing it the right way.
“We’re not looking to make a huge profit off of this or any of our other developed properties,” Rachelle said. “We’ve lived here for years, our family is here and we want to make improvements to our community.
“People with questions or concerns are always welcome to reach out to us. We don’t want anyone questioning what our intentions are because our goal is to fix up this property that holds historic value in the community.”
With history in mind, the Rehbergs have a pretty good idea of what their pod’s name will be. However, nothing is official yet.
“We want to keep the name of the property and keep with the history of the property,” Ross said. “There’s a lot of potential in the Taft District. I really believe that the south end of town is on the rise. With us, the Pelican coming in and even the improvements made in Gleneden Beach, I think people have been ready for this change.”
If you have questions for Ross or Rachelle, they can be contacted at oregonizedllc@hotmail.com.
