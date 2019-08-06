On Aug. 2 at approximately 2 p.m., State Park Rangers at the Beverly Beach State Park encountered a 35-year-old male at a “hiker/biker” space at the park.
When advised he could not park his vehicle in that area, the man, identified as Matthew James Manser of Springfield, became aggressive with the Rangers. They broke contact with Manser and followed up the next morning at approximately 8 a.m. The man was confrontational with Rangers again and was told he needed to leave the park.
Manser yelled profanities at the Rangers and told them they could not make him leave. He then returned to his vehicle and took out three firearms, a Springfield XD-9 handgun, a Winchester 1300 12 Gauge shotgun and an AR-15 style rifle, according to Oregon State Police (OSP). Manser then took off down a walking trail near his vehicle and also approached the Ranger registration booth while carrying the weapons.
A Ranger called 911 and reported the event to police. OSP was notified along with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).
“When LCSO Deputies arrived at the scene, the male began walking down the road toward the registration booth, while holding the rifle in a tactical ‘patrol’ manner,” Officer Brian Eskridge stated in his report.
Law Enforcement then staged between the subject’s vehicle and the main park entrance, while the Ranger staff was evacuating the park. At approximately 9:36 a.m., the male began walking toward the intersection.
“He had a 12-gauge shotgun slung on a bungee cord over his shoulder,” Eskridge said. “He also had the Springfield XD-9 in a holster on the front of belt.”
Manser had also put on electronic hearing protective earmuffs, commonly used by police, military and recreational shooters while shooting. He walked toward police and was confronted and challenged as he came closer.
“The subject was initially argumentative but did eventually follow the verbal commands during a high-risk arrest,” Eskridge stated.
Manser’s weapons were removed and he was taken into custody without further incident. An AR-15 style rifle was recovered from the suspect's vehicle, Manser’s dog was picked up by the Lincoln County Animal Services Deputy and his vehicle was towed incident to arrest by Coast Towing of Newport.
No one was injured during the incident. Manser was lodged at the Lincoln County Jail for Trespass 2nd Degree and Trespassing with a Firearm. He is being held on $100,000 bail and is due back in court on Aug. 8.
