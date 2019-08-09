Get There, previously Drive Less Connect, gives Oregonians a way to match carpool partners and plan trips, reducing the need to drive alone.
The Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments (OCWCOG) is partnering with the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) on the launch of ODOT’s new online carpooling tool – Get There, formerly Drive Less Connect.
Get There helps match carpool partners who want to share rides within Benton, Lincoln and Linn Counties via a web-based ride-matching and trip-planning tool. GetThereOregon.org makes it easier than ever for Oregonians to take advantage of transportation options like carpooling, vanpooling, walking, biking or riding transit.
“The availability of multiple modes of transportation options – including carpooling and vanpooling across our Region – is critically important to connect the Valley and the Coast,” said The Honorable Dann Cutter, Mayor, City of Waldport, and Executive Committee Member, OCWCOG Board of Directors. “Get There is a great option for our residents, allowing them to save money on gas, helping our environment, and removing cars from the roads. We appreciate ODOT for making the platform available and for continuing this longstanding partnership with OCWCOG.”
OCWCOG’s program, Cascades West Transportation Options (CWTO) is the Regional Administrator for the Get There program in Linn, Benton, and Lincoln Counties. CWTO provides outreach, education, carpool/vanpool matching services, and Cascades West RideLine, an emergency ride home program for commuters living or working in Benton, Lincoln, and Linn Counties.
The Get There platform allows users to be matched with a passenger or a driver looking to share a ride, available transit, or distance and time to walk or bike to a specific destination. Using the tool helps travelers choose the best mode for their specific trip and share the cost; it also reduces automobile emissions that harm the environment.
“Our goal is to help people have more choices for the way they travel,” said Kris Strickler, Administrator, ODOT Highway Division. “With more options, we usually see fewer vehicles on the road, and that means less congestion and frustration for everyone.”
In October, Get There will host the annual Get There Challenge, formerly the Oregon Drive Less Challenge. This year’s Challenge will feature a range of prizes for people who live or work in Oregon to log trips made without driving alone. Statewide sponsors include Providence Health & Services and Bike Friday; local sponsors include Mid-Willamette Family YMCA, Izzy's Pizza, Mo's Restaurant, and the Lincoln City Community Center. Get details and sign up at GetThereOregon.org. It's free, easy, and secure!.
For more information, contact Katie Trebes at ktrebes@ocwcog.org or at 541-812-2004 or visit www.OCWCOG.org/Transportation/Options.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.