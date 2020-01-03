A driver and passenger were both arrested early New Years day in Lincoln City on charges of Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants (DUII), outstanding warrants and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.
At approximately midnight, Oregon State Police (OSP) Officer David Wertz noticed a white Honda SUV making an illegal U-turn in the intersection of NW 17th St. near milepost 114 on Highway 101. Wertz then conducted a traffic stop near NW 13th St. in Lincoln City.
“Upon contact the female driver, she exhibited numerous signs of impairment and admitted to recently drinking alcohol,” Wertz said in a report. “She consented to and performed poorly on standardized field sobriety tests.”
The driver, 25-year-old Jaimie Linn Wicklund, was then taken into custody and during a pat down search; Wertz discovered brass knuckles in her pants pocket. Wicklund then suggested her vehicle be released to her passenger, 35-year-old Christopher Lee Hollingsworth.
After an OSP identification of Hollingsworth, he was discovered to be the subject of an active misdemeanor warrant for DUII issued from Jefferson County on Oct. 1, 2019.
“The passenger (Hollingsworth) was taken into custody and during a pat down, a switchblade was discovered concealed in his pants pocket,” Wertz said.
Hollinsworth was also discovered to have multiple previous felonies in his criminal history. The vehicle was secured at the scene and both occupants were transported to Lincoln County Jail.
Wicklund then consented to a breath test rendering a result of .08 percent blood alcohol content (BAC). She was lodged on charges of DUI - Alcohol and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.
Hollingsworth was lodged on the misdemeanor warrant and charged additionally with Felon in Possession of a Weapon and Carrying a Concealed Weapon. He remains in Lincoln County Jail with his bail set at $15,000.
