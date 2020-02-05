United States President Donald Trump gave his 2020 State of the Union address Tuesday as he mulled through several talking points.
Sandwiched between President Trump's appeared snubbed handshake of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Pelosi ripping up a copy of his speech at its conclusion, the president spoke on the state of the economy, low unemployment statistics and Medicare for All. He also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh and reunited an American soldier with his family.
Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley released the following statement after the State of the Union Address:
“This State of the Union took place under the shadow of an impeachment trial that has clearly become a cover-up. President Trump may have intended to use tonight’s speech to divert Americans’ attention from the cloud that hangs over his presidency, but no words can distract from the corruption of his attempts to pressure a foreign government to intervene in our election.
“Tonight’s speech only reinforces that while President Trump ran on a ‘drain the swamp’ platform, he has spent the last three years becoming the most corrupt American president in modern history. From prescription drug prices, to Social Security and Medicare, to a tax scheme that gave away our national treasury to the wealthiest, the pattern has been clear: When rich and powerful special interests come knocking, President Trump won’t hesitate to sell out working Americans for his own political benefit. This unchecked corruption has come to a head in President Trump’s own self-dealing, attempting to use the power of the U.S. government to cheat in the 2020 election.
“Our democracy has survived for over two centuries because honest public servants have come together, regardless of party affiliation, to insist on a government of, by, and for the people. Today, we face another key juncture in the great American story. May the path ahead be one of restored integrity and partnership in tackling the great challenges facing America.”
Senator Ron Wyden also released the following statement in response to Donald Trump’s State of the Union address:
“If you want to see what Donald Trump would do with four more years, look back at his record of ignoring the problems typical families face over the last three.
“Trump’s key legislative accomplishment is a tax handout for multinational corporations, special interests and the wealthy, and he expects working families to praise him for it. With another term, he’ll send those working families and seniors the bill for his $2 trillion tax giveaway and claw back their hard earned health care and Social Security benefits. Americans are still getting mugged by drug companies every time they walk up to the pharmacy counter, but Trump hasn’t lifted a finger to lower drug prices, and has even discarded his campaign promise to let Medicare negotiate. His administration’s recent attack on Medicaid is just the latest example of how it’s shredding the safety net and making it harder for millions of Americans to get ahead.
“Bottom line, the Trump administration has been a terrific success at helping the powerful and wealthy build on their power and wealth, but it has failed at addressing the key kitchen table issues that keep typical Americans up at night.”
The State of the Union address came just a day prior to President Trump’s impeachment acquittal in the U.S. Senate. The final votes were 52-48 favoring acquittal of abuse of power and 53-47 of obstruction of Congress' investigation. Two-thirds ‘guilty’ votes would have been needed to reach the U.S. Constitution's bar of high crimes and misdemeanors to convict and remove Trump from office.
Senator Wyden released the following statement on the U.S. Senate’s vote to acquit Donald Trump on two articles of impeachment:
“Today I voted to remove Donald Trump, for his abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. His whole defense amounted to a fiction. The president was not fighting corruption in Ukraine, he was causing it.
“There is no doubt in my mind that Donald Trump misused his office to extort a foreign nation to drum up sham investigations of his political rival.
“Donald Trump has declared himself above the law, and Republican senators have voted to let him run wild, no matter the cost to our nation. They are now on the record saying politicians can get away with selling out American interests to rig an election. There is no check on politicians willing to fracture alliances, fabricate investigations and amplify foreign propaganda if it serves their political or financial interests. I hope our democracy is strong enough to survive this shameful result.”
Senator Merkley also released the following statement following the conclusion of the impeachment trial:
“Today, is a dark, tragic day for our nation. Today, the United Stated Senate completed the first cover up in this institution’s more than two hundred year history when the majority of my colleagues voted not to convict and remove Donald J. Trump from office.
“As many of my Republican colleagues have admitted in recent days, the House Managers proved their case that President Trump used our country’s vast power in an attempt to smear a political opponent and corrupt the integrity of our upcoming national election. These acts are not merely ‘inappropriate,’ like lying to the public, shunning our allies, or pressing foreign governments to patronize your properties. No, what President Trump did was to direct a corrupt conspiracy that comprised a fundamental assault on our Constitution.
“It fell to the Senate to hold the president accountable by holding a full and fair trial to uncover the truth, and then rendering impartial justice. Instead, the Senate proved itself neither ‘sufficiently dignified, or sufficiently independent,’ in the words of Alexander Hamilton. Instead, the Senate majority engaged in a cover-up. No witnesses, no documents, no full and fair trial. And so no exoneration.
“Today’s vote, and the Senate’s abdication of its responsibility to rein in an out-of-control President is a devastating blow to the norms and institutions, and the checks and balances that have laid at the heart of our Constitution and American democracy since its very founding. Yet we must remember that this outcome does not come in a vacuum. It’s just the latest in a long list of examples of our government being systematically rigged by one party for the benefit of the powerful and privileged. Decisions in the Supreme Court like Citizens United, and Shelby County, and Rucho vs. Common Cause have repeatedly given more power to the powerful, and trampled government of, by and for the people. And efforts like stealing a Supreme Court seat and refusing to allow amendments to legislation have only served to erode the Senate’s constitutional powers and authority.
“The Senate majority’s refusal to hold a full and fair trial, its blessing to the president to use the powers of the government to attack his political opponents, and its decision to cover it all up are a blow to the heart of the separation of powers. They are a blow to the very idea that We the People are in charge.
“Government of the people, by the people, and for the people is not a birthright. It is a precious gift bequeathed to us by those who came before us. It will take the goodwill and good faith of the American people to maintain it. I believe in our constitution, I believe in checks and balances, I believe in We the People. If we are going to leave future generations of Americans the same gift we received, all of us are going to have to fight like hell to restore and defend it.”
