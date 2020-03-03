On July 4, 2019, the town of Otis suffered a crushing blow as the Otis Café caught fire, causing an indefinite closure.
However, Café owners recently announced that lovers of their famous molasses bread and home style meals won’t have to wait much longer, as they plan to open a second location in the Taft District of Lincoln City.
“We realized after the fire that we may need to open a second location, and since October we have looked at a number of places, but couldn’t find the right fit,” Otis Café owners Lynne and Jeff England announced. “In January, we approached our friends who own ‘My Master’s Antiques’ at 4618 SE Hwy 101, Lincoln City about purchasing their building. They agreed to sell us their property and are selling the contents of their Antique shop at 50 percent off.”
The Englands said they will be taking ownership of the property in late spring and are currently working on permits and plans to be able to open the second Otis Café location.
“We don’t know how long it will take to turn it into a restaurant, but we hope to be open at some point later in the summer,” the owners said. “We will be offering the same menu, and many of the same staff will be with us to start out the Taft location.”
The excitement of reopening the Oregon Coast staple has brought a buzz to Lincoln City. However, some locals have feared the original location will be forever lost. The Englands confirmed that is not the case.
“We are continuing to work with Gary Fromm, the owner of the Otis Junction, as we definitely want to be back in our old location,” the Englands said. “We’ve assured him that we still consider the location in Otis to be our first location, and hope to be back there some day and he’s assured us that we are first in line to get back into the building once it’s rebuilt.”
Investigations of the July 4 fire that destroyed the Otis Café determined to be caused by spontaneous combustion of kitchen waste. Jeff England has been the owner of the Café for nearly 23 years and cooked at the popular coastal hub for over eight years prior to his ownership.
For him, the Otis Café is much more than just an old building that was constructed in the 1920s.
“I met my wife at the counter here, three of my four sons work for me in the café... My second son is my lead baker and his wife is a waitress, my oldest is my lead cook and manager,” Jeff told The News Guard back in July. “This is a true family business.”
Since closing down, the Englands have discussed opening a temporary kitchen and they have been a regular at the Otis Market and Artisan’s Market at the Lincoln City Community Center. But now they are taking the step toward returning to normalcy after suffering a tough loss.
“We want to let the community know that it’s our deep desire to serve them the same quality and portions of food they expect from the Otis Café, and we are so incredibly grateful for all the support we’ve received from everyone,” the Englands said. “Thank you so much!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.