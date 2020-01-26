New research from AAA finds that over five years and 75,000 miles of driving, the annual cost of owning a new compact electric vehicle is only slightly more expensive – about $600 annually – than its gas-powered counterpart.
The study also revealed that the experience of owning an electric vehicle eases one of the biggest fears associated with these cars – range anxiety. EV owners are also very satisfied with their vehicles—the study shows that 96 percent would buy electric again.
According to AAA’s survey, prior to owning an electric vehicle, a majority of owners (91 percent) said that they had at least one concern. Insufficient range, implications for long-distance travel and finding a place to charge are the most common. Post purchase, many of these worries disappeared. AAA believes that if consumers have a better understanding of the real cost and experience of owning an electric vehicle, then the gap between expressed interest and adoption will begin to close.
“Although 40 million Americans have said they’d be interested in going electric for their next car, actual adoption is happening at a much slower rate,” said Marie Dodds, public affairs director for AAA Oregon/Idaho. “AAA wanted to learn more about how owning an EV changes the perception of these cars, and whether consumers would choose to buy or lease an EV again. The answer is a resounding yes. Our research shows that a whopping 96 percent of EV owners would get another electric vehicle.”
Oregon hopes to have 50,000 registered electric vehicles on the road by the end of this year. As of January 1, 2020, Oregon had 29,726 registered EVs and 1,656 public chargers in 628 locations. Oregon ranks fifth in the nation when it comes to plug-in vehicles per capita. Find out more at https://goelectric.oregon.gov/
Here are some highlights of AAA’s survey of electric vehicle owners, 71 percent of whom had not previously owned an electric car:
- The majority (96 percent) say they would buy or lease another electric vehicle the next time they were in the market for a new car.
- Two in five (43 percent) say they drive more now than when they owned a gas-powered car. On average, electric vehicle owners drive 39 miles per day.
- Three quarters (78 percent) also have a gas-powered car in the household, yet they report doing most of their driving (87 percent) in their electric vehicle.
Perhaps the most surprising result of the survey was the impact ownership has on commonly-held fears about electric vehicles, particularly those that have deterred consumers from making the leap to green:
- Almost all owners surveyed (95 percent) report never having run out of a charge while driving.
- On average, most EV drivers do three fourths (75 percent) of their charging at home.
- Those who were originally concerned about insufficient range said they became less or no longer concerned post-purchase (77 percent).
Previous AAA research has found that the top two reasons why Americans shy away from electric vehicles are not enough places to charge (58 percent) and the fear that they will run out of charge while driving (57 percent). This latest research shows that these concerns are eased with experience in driving an EV.
“Range anxiety has long been a concern about driving an EV. Hearing firsthand from owners that this is no longer a worry may change the mind of those who have otherwise been skeptical to the idea of driving an electric vehicle,” Dodds said.
Employing the same methodology used for its annual Your Driving Costs study, AAA calculated the costs for owning a new compact electric vehicle as compared to that of its gas-powered counterpart. Although the study found that overall cost of electric vehicle ownership is eight percent more per year, individual categories such as fuel and maintenance/repair are lower.
“Electric vehicles can be a great choice for many drivers, and there are more designs and options on the market than ever before,” Dodds said. “Consumers interested in EVs should learn as much as possible about them. Do research online, talk with friends who own EVs, visit a few dealers and take some EVs on test drives. It’s also important to understand the charging options that are available at your home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.