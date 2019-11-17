Prost!
It’s Lucky Number 13 for Pelican Brewing Company’s uber-decorated Stormwatcher’s Winterfest English-style Barleywine, which came out of the brewery’s vault to land its 13th Gold Medal - and 39th medal overall since 2003.
The latest honor was bestowed recently at the European Beer Star international beer competition in Nuremberg. Beak Breaker Double India Pale Ale was decorated again with a Bronze at the prestigious European competition making it the seventh award since it was first brewed in 2016.
Pelican initially brewed Stormwatcher’s Winterfest as the perfect beer to savor on a stormy Oregon Coast day - its deep amber-red color, massive toasted malt, toffee and caramel aroma, and full-bodied malty flavor lead to a smooth, soft, warming finish. The floral aroma and flavor come from Hersbrucker & Goldings hops, while a rich, toasted malt sweetness balances a mild, subtle bitterness in the finish. Its big, warming flavor makes it the ideal complement to nasty weather!
Beak Bender has become a favorite of hopheads looking for great big punchy aromas. Pelican has been packing hop aroma into beer for over 20 years but Beak Breaker pays homage to big, hoppy aromatic innovation. With massive additions of Mosaic, Citra and Centennial hops this beer delivers a bright citrus-tropical aroma with notes of ruby red grapefruit and sweet pine, blasting your olfactory sense—enough to break your beak! Beak Breaker is available year-round as part of Pelican’s core lineup.
“We are incredibly humbled to be recognized again at the European Beer Star - the judging is at an extremely high level, and the competition is fierce," said Darron Welch, founding brewmaster Pelican Brewing Company. "To come away with two medals—gold and bronze—is truly an honor.”
There was record attendance at the 16th annual 2019 European Beer Star, where 2,483 beers from 47 countries across all continents competed for recognition. A 145-member judges panel, master brewers, beer sommeliers and established beer connoisseurs from 28 countries took part in a two-day blind tasting to determine the winners of the Gold, Silver and Bronze Medals for 67 different beer styles.
Objective ranking criteria were applied like those beer consumers themselves utilize - appearance, foam, smell, taste and characteristics typical of the variety. This ensures transparency and the propriety of the evaluation process.
Stefan Stang, Managing Director of the Bavarian private brewers’ association Private Brauereien Bayern, says this is one of the reasons the Beer Star competition has such a strong worldwide reputation.
“The phenomenal rise of our competition shows how important artisanal brewing has become and the great variety of beers being produced,“ Stang said.
Welch continues to be one of the most decorated brewers in the Pacific Northwest, earning well over 450 medals including several Gold last year alone at the World Beer Cup, Australian International Beer Awards and North American Beer Awards.
