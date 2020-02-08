U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $1.2 million grant to the Port of Newport, Oregon, to support the construction of a new pier, serving the largest commercial fishing fleet in the state.
The EDA grant, to be matched with $1.2 million in local funds, is expected to help create 17 jobs, save 55 jobs, and generate nearly $4 million in private investment.
“President Trump is working diligently to improve our country’s infrastructure so we can successfully facilitate job creation,” said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. “This pier will provide the Port of Newport with the infrastructure needed to support its existing fleet, potential new business growth, and local tourism.”
U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development, Dr. John Fleming, said the construction of Newport’s new pier will serve the need for more sustainable employment opportunities for its local workforce.
“EDA is pleased to help construct a new pier to now accommodate trucks, allowing supplies to be delivered to fishing fleets," Fleming said. "The dock where the pier is located is also used by the public to view fishing boats and to purchase fresh fish.”
Senator Jeff Merkley also acknowledged the grant funding.
“The Port of Newport has long been home to one of Oregon’s largest fishing fleets,” Merkley said. “When the fleet thrives, the Lincoln County economy thrives. That’s why infrastructure upgrades—like the construction of a new pier in Newport—couldn’t be more important. I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to work with local leaders to secure funding for this critical project, so the community can welcome new businesses and help ensure that families have good-paying, reliable jobs for generations to come.”
Representative Kurt Schrader said the Port of Newport is an economic powerhouse in the Pacific Northwest and home to the largest fishing fleet in the State of Oregon.
“At the heart of this engine is the aging Port Dock 5," Schrader said. "I am pleased that the Economic Development Agency has chosen to prioritize the modernization of this piece of infrastructure that is so critical to the regional economy, the fishing community, and the future of so many small businesses on the Oregon Coast.”
About the U.S. Economic Development Administration (www.eda.gov)
The mission of the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) is to lead the federal economic development agenda by promoting competitiveness and preparing the nation's regions for growth and success in the worldwide economy. An agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce, EDA makes investments in economically distressed communities in order to create jobs for U.S. workers, promote American innovation, and accelerate long-term sustainable economic growth.
