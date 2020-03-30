FEMA announced that federal emergency aid has been made available for the state of Oregon to supplement the state, tribes and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic.
Federal funding is available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures (Category B), including direct federal assistance under Public Assistance, for all areas affected by COVID-19 at a federal cost share of 75 percent.
Michael F. O’Hare has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.
Oregon Governor Kate Brown said the declaration is an important first step toward unlocking all available federal resources for Oregon’s state, tribal, and local response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I appreciate the responsiveness of Vice President Pence and federal administration officials to our requests for aid,” Brown said. “However, this is far from everything Oregon needs from the federal government to actively and effectively combat this crisis. We have a number of significant requests pending with the federal government, first and foremost Oregon’s request for more personal protective equipment from the national stockpile.
Brown said in addition, a significant part of the state’s disaster declaration request was for individual assistance for all Oregon counties and tribes, including child care assistance, crisis counseling, disaster case management, disaster legal services and disaster unemployment assistance for Oregonians. That request is still pending, and would provide significant relief to Oregon families if approved, says state officials.
“This is an unprecedented public health crisis that demands a coordinated national response, backed by the full resources of the federal government,” Brown said. “I will continue to work with the White House and Oregon’s congressional delegation to fight for access to every tool available to keep Oregonians safe from COVID-19.”
Organizations eligible for recovery efforts on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures include, but are not limited to:
- Management, control and reduction of immediate threats to public health and safety.
- Emergency operation and coordination costs.
- Disinfection of eligible public facilities.
- Medical sheltering.
- Purchase and distribution of food, water, medicine and other consumable supplies, including Personal Protective Equipment.
