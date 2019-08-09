The Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments (OCWCOG) has established a Regional Complete Count Committee (CCC) for the 2020 Census on behalf of Linn, Benton and Lincoln Counties.
The Committee’s goal is to increase the accuracy of the Census within our Region, so that our communities receive the appropriate financial resources from the Federal government, in addition to fair political representation. Everyone counted by the Census represents approximately $3,200 annually in Federal funding to the Linn, Benton and Lincoln Region.
“It is important that our Region takes this Census seriously, as it determines how much money will flow to our Region from the Federal government over the next ten years,” said Biff Traber, Mayor, City of Corvallis and Chair, OCWCOG Board of Directors. “This funding is critical for our Region’s population who rely on public transportation, schools, hospitals, senior care, and much more. Every citizen needs to be counted. Please participate.”
To increase participation across OCWCOG’s tri-County Region, the Regional CCC will consist of local government representatives, community service providers, faith-based organizations, school districts, community groups, healthcare providers, and any other organization that has regular interaction with populations that are at risk to be undercounted. OCWCOG staff will be reaching out to these organizations directly in the coming months to seek their participation in the CCC.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, CCCs “exist to plan and implement locally-based outreach campaigns that raise awareness of the Census and ultimately increase self-response and participation rates.” U.S. Census employees are meeting with local governments and other pertinent organizations in our Region to provide more details about the Census process and timeline, in addition to the importance of CCCs. OCWCOG is an active participant in these conversations.
Census funding supports education, healthcare, transportation, and other vital local programs. Renters, students, immigrants, citizens older than 62, and children younger than five are least likely populations to be represented in response to the Census. Members of the Regional CCC will work to increase response rates through targeted outreach campaigns to these members of the community that may have difficulty or concerns with answering the Census.
For more information, contact Stephanie Nappa at snappa@ocwcog.org or 541-924-8480.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.