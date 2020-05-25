How do you provide accurate, quick testing to the masses for a virus that is unfamiliar? That’s the question many hospitals across the nation have been asking for the past couple of months. Samaritan Health Services is no different.
Since the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic has swept through the U.S. Samaritan has seen their testing capacities grow at a fairly consistent rate. And now, testing has become somewhat routine for some hospital patients.
“When we first started, we had no distribution network for where (testing) machines would come. We asked how you would even do it, how can we set up our existing machines to do this sort of testing… Those are the types of conundrums that we had in the beginning,” said Lesley Ogden, MD, MBA, FACEP, Chief Executive Officer of Samaritan.
As of this week, in house testing is up in running within Samaritan Health. Monday, Samaritan opened in house testing at Samaritan Albany General Hospital. That was the first machine that they already use that can adapt to utilize for organizing testing.
This is polymerase chain reaction based testing and Samaritan has other machines that can do that as they begin to adapt them, calibrate them, validate the results and bring their own testing along.
On Monday, Samaritan did almost 50 swabs in house with a turnaround time that is below 24 hours.
“We are reserving that testing for inpatient, and ER patients that are admitted, so that we can get back around for our sickest patients as quick as possible,” Dr. Ogden said. “But that being said, even with Legacy Labs, now we're seeing turnaround times of 24 to 48 hours. And that's exactly what we want to be providing for all people.”
At the beginning, Samaritan took their tests to the University of Washington or the Oregon State Lab. However, the turnaround times of 5-10 days were not ideal for patients searching for answers. So in April, Samaritan turned to Legacy Labs in Portland, which is now their reference laboratory, meaning anything that we don't do in house is typically shipped to them.
“When they brought their COVID-19 testing up to speed, we immediately switched to them because they are for us a quicker turnaround time,” Dr. Ogden said. “They also now are assuring us test kits and they also are helping us figure out the other media that we can use, namely sailing is what we really want to be using not specialized viral media that is in short supply.”
Types of testing is another topic of discussion for Samaritan. Currently, Dr. Ogden said nasal pharyngeal swabs, which is administered through the nose and to the back of the throat, have proven to be the most accurate and effective form of testing. Overtime, Samaritan has looked at testing saliva, nasal secretions, samples from the lungs; and it’s yielding interesting results.
“We can use nasal swabs being one of those and those also being accurate, but we've also figured out we can send sputum samples and now there's even folks who are in the process of doing saliva samples for home test kids,” Dr. Ogden said. “There’s a growing variety of ways that we can test this.”
And not only are the types of tests on the rise, so to is the qualifying patient list.
“As we started getting more tests, more capability, shorter turnaround time, you saw that open gradually, little by little different criteria was established. And now anyone who is symptomatic with just about anything, you can get a test,” Dr. Ogden said.
Samaritan has also expanded testing to anyone who is going in for any type of procedure in the hospital.
“We’ve found that a lot of people are asymptomatic and they're carrying this and they're spreading this,” Dr. Ogden said. “So we are now testing every person who has a scheduled procedure before they come into our hospitals.”
The idea of widespread testing is ideal for doctors and researchers to provide a better understanding of the Coronavirus in how it’s spread and where it is spreading quickest. At this time, the U.S. is not set up for widespread testing and likely won’t get to the point of testing anyone and everyone.
“It’s really just a snapshot in time, right?” Dr. Ogden said. “Because you can have a negative test right now, today, and if you walk out the door and come in contact with somebody who is a carrier and that virus is given to you, that negative test is useless.”
As for testing in Lincoln County, the hospitals have met the criteria for testing, which is exemplified by the County moving into Phase I of the Governor’s Reopening Oregon plan. The county must provide 15 tests per thousand people per day, which is about 150 tests per day capacity in this area.
“We just surpassed 1,000 tests administered in Lincoln County this past week, which is not necessarily impressive,” Dr. Ogden said. “But we are excited about it because our numbers are moving in the hundreds of tests given per day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.