For months, the Shearwater Inn near ‘D’ River fielded all sorts of questions from locals and visitors due to the large tarps that draped over the outskirts of the building.
The reason? A full exterior remodel that has given the Inn a sleek, modern new look.
Owned by Westover Inns, a family owned company with six hotels in Oregon, the Shearwater Inn is one of three Westover Inns in Lincoln City (Looking Glass Inn and Pelican Shores Inn. At just over 20 years old, the building was practically unchanged inside and out.
“We wanted to stay with the times so to speak, because nothing’s really been remodeled or changed since the original owners built the place,” General Manager Natalio Reyes said. “We just felt that it was time for us to kind of make that happen.”
Inside the Inn, they’ve brought in all new furniture and new carpets in rooms and hallways. Outside, the building received a full renovation with new windows, sliders and siding that was designed the withstand that harsh weather experienced on the coast.
“All the exterior was redone just to weatherize it,” Reyes said. “On the Oregon Coast, a lot of this stuff just needs to be replaced over time.”
The new siding features a system that diverts water down to the ground level and is something that Reyes said he’s never seen done on a hotel building.
“It’ll probably be a trial and error,” Reyes said. “With the rain we’ve had so far, it has worked great. I think it’s a type of siding that people on the coast should consider because we get a good amount of rain here throughout the winter.”
From October 20 to February 14, the Shearwater Inn remained closed as the renovations were completed. Although a total cost for the project remains undisclosed, Reyes said Westover Inns went ahead with the project to preserve the longevity of the building and most importantly, provide a great experience for their guests.
“The feedback has been great,” Reyes said. “We have a lot of returning guests that stayed with us in those opening days and they were thrilled for us just to be open and they were just happy to see everything that we did with the property.”
As a smaller hotel that houses just 30 rooms, Reyes describes the Shearwater as possessing a boutique like quality. That means they are able to provide top notch customer service while making guests feel like they’re in a home away from home.
“We’re able to take care of each of our guests and get to know them… Whereas, maybe a larger property there’s just so many guests coming in and out that they’re not able to remember everyone,” Reyes said. “For us being a smaller hotel, but having things that larger hotels don’t have, we’re able, to meet a lot of people’s needs.
"We deliver breakfast to the room every morning. We have a wine social for our guests every evening. That’s all a part of their rate when they stay here.”
Reyes noted that their staff is also very personable and knowledgeable of the Oregon Coast, which provides an extra layer of hospitality for each guest.
“We’re just excited to be open and we welcome people to come in, come check us out whether they want to stay with us or they want to come as locals who are curious about what we did,” Reyes said. “Don’t be afraid to stop by.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.