After years of drafting plans, the City of Lincoln City has approved a tax increment finance plan for the proposed Urban Renewal district located at Roads End on the north end of town.
At the August 10 City Council meeting, the Council voted unanimously to approve the plan for the Villages at Cascade Head (Sitka Woods).
The Roads End/Villages at Cascade Head (Sitka Woods) Urban Renewal Area, consists of approximately 500 acres of land including rights of way. According to the City, the purpose of urban renewal is to improve specific areas of a city that are poorly developed or underdeveloped. These areas can have old deteriorated buildings, public spaces which need improvements, a lack of investment, streets and utilities in poor condition or they can lack streets and utilities altogether.
Plans for the properties include transportation, economic development, parks, trails and open space, public works/utilities, community connections/appearance, emergency preparedness, resiliency and mitigation, as well as plan administration. The proposed plan is projected to take a total of 27 years of tax increment revenue collection and includes a voluntary 15 percent annual revenue sharing.
On July 27, the City Council held a hearing for the proposed ordinance at their regularly scheduled meeting. The council conducted the first reading of the ordinance but decided to hold off on the second reading and approval in order to address some opposing comments from the housing council, said City Attorney Richard Appicello on Monday.
But as expected, the second reading was conducted and the plan was approved unanimously this week.
"This has had a great amount of public outreach and public hearing. It’s been through planning as well… There’s nothing being rushed through here,” Mayor Dick Anderson said.
Councilor Rick Mark, who expressed his admiration for Urban Renewal in Lincoln City at the July 27 meeting, said he’s been doing his best to answer questions from the public about the tax plan.
“We are seeing emails from people who still aren’t really understanding what we are doing here and I understand, because it is sort of a complicated and confusing, not very familiar and almost a counterintuitive process,” Mark said. “But I’m happy to remind people that taxes are not being increased.”
Mark reiterated that anyone with questions should feel free to reach out to City staff for answers.
“It’s not a simple explanation,” Mark said. “It took me some time to really grasp the concept, but I think I’ve got it now. But it’s understandable if there’s confusion."
Read more details about the plan here.
