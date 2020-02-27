Three restaurants and 17 hotels in Oregon have received the coveted AAA Four Diamond designation for 2020.
This is the 84th year AAA is out with its list of the top hotels and restaurants that earned the Four or Five Diamond Rating during the past 12 months.
The AAA Diamond ratings evaluate the largest number of hotels and restaurants of any rating system, using professionally trained inspectors and published guidelines to conduct annual unannounced hotel and restaurant evaluations.
“These days anyone can post a review online," says Marie Dodds, public affairs director for AAA Oregon/Idaho. "The AAA Diamond Ratings are different from all the other reviews and rating systems. We’re the only ones to use professional inspectors who conduct unannounced visits at some 60,000 properties every year to make sure they provide the best experience for travelers and diners.
“Four and Five Diamond hotels and restaurants provide extraordinary service and surroundings, and deliver world-class experiences.”
AAA Four Diamond hotels and restaurants, which represent just 4.2 percent of the total, are an exclusive group. They must be refined and stylish with upscale physical attributes, extensive amenities and a high degree of hospitality, service and attention to detail. This year, there are 1,718 Four Diamond hotels and 682 Four Diamond restaurants, including 125 new hotels and 62 new restaurants.
Oregon hotels receiving the AAA Four Diamond Rating are:
(The year listed by each establishment indicates the year the property first received the current, consecutively maintained Diamond rating)
DEPOE BAY
Whale Cove Inn (2011)
"High on the bluffs above Whale Cove, this inn offers suites with luxury appointments," AAA inspectors said. "Hot tubs on the expansive balconies allow you to unwind while enjoying stunning cove and ocean views. During your stay, whales, bald eagles and seals are just some of the wildlife you might see from your guest room."
PACIFIC CITY
Headlands Coastal Lodge and Spa (2018)
"At this newer hotel, enjoy many luxurious amenities from fireplaces and private balconies to airy bathrooms with large cast-iron tubs," Inspectors said. "The hot tub and fire pit area share great views of the ocean. Staff members are available to arrange a multitude of activities, including kayaking, birdwatching or biking along the beach."
BEND
The Oxford Hotel (2010)
EUGENE
Inn at the 5th (2012)
GOLD BEACH
Tu Tu’ Tun Lodge (1976) (to-TOO-ten Lodge)
NEWBERG
The Allison Inn & Spa (2010)
PORTLAND
The Benson Hotel (2019)
Dossier Hotel (2000)
The Heathman Hotel (1985)
Kimpton Hotel Monaco Portland (1997)
Kimpton RiverPlace Hotel (1986)
The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel (2009)
The Porter Portland, Curio Collection by Hilton (2018)
Portland’s White House (2019)
Sentinel (formerly the Governor Hotel) (2001)
SISTERS
FivePine Lodge & Spa (2011)
SUNRIVER
Sunriver Resort (1999)
Four Diamond hotels are noted for upscale style and amenities enhanced with the right touch of service.
The Tu Tu’ Tun Lodge in Gold Beach is one of only 11 hotels that have maintained the Four Diamond Rating for 44 consecutive years, since 1976 when the Diamond Ratings were first introduced for hotels.
An additional 164 hotels including The Heathman Hotel and Kimpton RiverPlace Hotel in Portland have maintained the Four Diamond Rating for 25 or more years.
Oregon restaurants receiving the AAA/CAA Four Diamond Rating are:
(The year listed by each establishment indicates the year the property first received the current, consecutively maintained Diamond rating.)
LINCOLN CITY
The Bay House (2015)
"Overlooking Siletz Bay, this fashionable, contemporary dining room provides the perfect backdrop for ever-evolving, creative regional cuisine," Inspectors said. "The seasonally changing menu emphasizes fresh seafood such as halibut, prawns and Dungeness crab. The tasting menu is a popular option here, and a great way to try several menu items."
NEWBERG
The Painted Lady (2011)
PORTLAND
Castagna (2016)
Four Diamond restaurants offer distinctive fine dining, excellent service and upscale ambience. Creative preparations are skillfully served, often with a wine steward.
Inspectors evaluate cleanliness, food, ingredients, preparation, dishware, décor, service, seating, waiting areas, reservations, management and staff, overall impression and other characteristics. The intent is to capture the essence of the total dining experience. AAA members consider the quality of the food and service to be the most significant factors when eating out — and décor to be less important in defining their dining experience. Therefore, they assign the highest weight (85 percent of the overall Diamond Rating) to food and service elements — with décor making up just 15 percent of the rating.
A total of 682 restaurants throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean received the Four Diamond Rating for 2020. That’s just 2.3 percent of the nearly 32,000 restaurants inspected by AAA every year.
