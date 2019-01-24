A natural gas leak forced evacuations of The Captain Cook Inn Motel at 2626 NE Highway 101 in Lincoln City shortly before 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 24.
Manager Tricia Raney said she was in the motel office on the east end of the building when she smelled what she thought was gasoline, but the odor became stronger.
"I was at the door because that's where I live and I turned around and said 'oh, that is definitely a natural gas leak,"' she said. "I grabbed the keys ran downstairs, opened the boiler door and I could hear it.. hissing."
Raney said she immediately ran to the phone and called the natural gas company.
"They took the information and told me to call 911," she said. "I evacuated the one room occupied and our two workers, the two owners and their son and my daughter, our two dogs and our two birds."
All of the people at the motel were evacuated safely.
"In all the 7 years that I have managed, we have never had anything like this happen," Raney said. "It was very scary."
North Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews arrived minutes after the 911 call. NLFR Capt. Jim Kusz said they immediately move people out of the danger zone in such natural gas leak events.
The fire crews move in cautiously to shut off the gas and use equipment to measure the amount that has leaked to tell if it is at an explosive level. Kusz said in this case, the level was low.
"We also bring in fans to ventilate the area," Kusz said.
Once the danger had passed, the NLFR crews cleared the scene shortly after 2:30 p.m. and the employees and guest were able to return to the motel.
It was unclear as of Thursday afternoon, Jan. 24, what caused the natural gas leak.
