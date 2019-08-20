New FEMA Flood Insurance Rate Maps are coming to Lincoln City and Lincoln County on Oct. 18.
As this may affect flood insurance rates and need, the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development (DLCD) and FEMA Region X are holding flood insurance workshops for local insurance agents and other interested parties on August 27 in Newport, to assist local agents by providing NFIP training.
Workshops will be open to all residents in the effected areas of Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Waldport, Yachats, Toledo, Newport, Depoe Bay and Siletz. Scott Van Hoff, Senior Flood Insurance Specialist for FEMA Region X, will be presenting information on the National Flood Insurance Program via two separate insurance workshops, one in the morning and one in the afternoon.
Each workshop will last for two hours and the same information will be covered at both. Van Hoff will discuss two main topics at the workshops including what a change in FEMA means for insurance agents and he will discuss writing flood insurance policies.
Lisa Phipps, North Coast Regional Representative at DLCD, answered some of the most common questions she hears about flood insurance policies, such as can the bank force me to purchase flood insurance?
“If, as a result of the map change, your lender finds that your building is located in a special flood hazard area, your lender has the right to demand that you purchase flood insurance within 45 days,” Phipps said. “If you do not purchase flood insurance during the 45-day demand period noted in a letter from a lender, the bank may force-place it. Force-placed flood insurance is always more expensive than insurance purchased by the structure’s owner.”
A common topic in flood insurance policies is a lower cost flood insurance option know as ‘grandfathering.’ It is available for property owners who already have flood insurance policies in effect when the new flood maps become effective and then maintain continuous coverage, or have built in compliance with the FIRM in effect at the time of construction.
“Grandfathered flood insurance rates are typically cheaper than standard rates,” Phipps said. “The easiest way to take advantage of ‘grandfathering’ rules is to purchase a policy before the new maps take effect.
When flood zone maps change, it’s not uncommon for structures that were located out of the zone, to now be in a special flood hazard area. However, building constructed before the date of the initial FIRM have an opportunity to lock in the current flood zone for a future rating 30 days before the new FIRMS take effect.
“If the policy is then renewed each year, the benefits of the grandfathered zone can be transferred to the new owner if the building is sold,” Phipps said. “Buildings constructed after the date of the initial FIRM for your community have two chances to lock in the current flood zone or base flood elevation for future rating… before the maps become effective or after the effective date, but with the proper documentation.”
To determine which option is best for you, you can visit the flood insurance workshops in Newport Aug. 27 in the Newport Council Chambers at City Hall. The first workshop will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the second will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. a drop-in informal Q&A will be from 11 a.m. to noon.
For more information, contact Celinda Adair, NFIP Coordinator, OR DLCD, celinda.adair@state.or.us, 503-934-0069 or Lisa Phipps, North Coast Regional Representative, OR DLCD, lisa.phipps@state.or.us, 503-812-5448.
