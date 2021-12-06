God's sense of humor was shown when A. Glenn French was born on Dec. 3, 1942. A fun loving, mischievous jokester, he was born to Archie and Vivian French in Detroit, Michigan. He is survived by sister Charlene Stegner, brother Dan French, wife Esther, sons Derek and Lon, and grandkids Darin, Lexi, Daniel, and Jensen.
Glenn grew up in Meauwataka, MI, graduated from Mesick high school and moved to Pasadena, CA to attend Point Loma Nazarene College. On July 6th, 1962, he married his high school sweetheart Esther Harwood, and moved to Compton, California to teach junior high school, before moving to Oregon to horse log for 32 years with his wife and two sons. In 2004 he helped start House of Yeshua Messianic Fellowship and continued as leading teacher until his passing.
He enjoyed teaching, riding his horses, watching slapstick comedy, watching his grandkids at sporting events, and was able to attend three of his grand-kids’ weddings. His parting words to his wife of 59 years were, "I'm glad you asked me out on the high school hayride," and then he passed away while praying with his family on November 16, 2021 at the age of 78.
An informal open house memorial will be held on Sunday, Dec. 12.
