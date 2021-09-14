A year ago today, September 14, 2020, Fred A. Sturgill passed.
Fred was born June 1, 1946 to Fred J. Sturgill and Belle Sturgill in Bluefield, Virginia. At the age of 5, Fred and family moved to Oregon. Fred grew up, went to school, and worked in Lincoln City ever since. His father, mother, 2 brothers, Blaine and Roy, all preceded him in death.
He worked for the Telephone Company for almost 40 years retiring in 2008. As a youth, Fred worked his first job for Lincoln Beach Market.
He had several hobbies and loves such as automobiles, especially retro. He also liked trains, antiques and animals.
He is survived by his wife, Karla, three children Tracy, Tammy and Chris as well as his grandchildren Nic, Meagen and Jaxson and greatgrandchild Maverick. I know this is unconventional to provide an obituary one year after passing, however, life has been anything but conventional for me. Still after a year of 2020 and 2021, I wanted to acknowledge Fred’s life as he deserves. Remember him now, with fondness, sadness and pray he is resting in peace. Love you always, husband.
Anyone, such as old friends, school chums, co-workers or bar stool friends who read this, please, next time you toast to someone, give a hearty toast to Fred. Thanks, Karla Sturgill
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.