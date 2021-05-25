Alan John Lewis

Alan “Al” John Lewis died on the morning of Sunday January 19th, 2020 at Brookstone Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Salem, Oregon from liver complications. He was born on August 31, 1942 in Chicago, IL, the son of Francis and Irma (Singer) Lewis.
After high school Al enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard. After finishing his enlistment he moved to Oregon where he attended Reed College in Portland. During this time he also met Sandra Lyons, his future bride. They got married in 1965 at 23 years old.
After some serious car problems, Al decided it was time to learn how to fix his own car and this started him down the path that would define his livelihood for the remainder of his life.
Al and Sandy moved to Lincoln City, OR in the early 70s and were part of the local business community there for the next 40 years. Over that time they ran the Taft Texaco station and Lincoln Auto Supply & Machine Shop and eventually relocated to their final Oceanlake location.
They had 4 children: Frank, Christine, Matthew, and Benjamin.
Al had a great sense of humor which was clearly passed down to his children, as well as an interest in science and science fiction. He had an entire room of his house filled with science fiction magazines from the 50s and 60s.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sons Matthew and Benjamin.
Alan is survived by his wife Sandy (deceased 2021), brother Pete, his children Frank and Christine, and 5 grandchildren.
A service of remembrance was held on May 15, 2021 at Calvary Chapel in Lincoln City, OR. A recording of the service is available upon request. Please contact Calvary Chapel to be put in touch with Al’s family.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that a donation be made in Al’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).
