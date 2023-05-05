Alice Jean (Dudley) Richmond

Alice Richmond (94) died Wed., Nov. 2, 2022 in her home in Gleneden Beach, Oregon. Born in Portland, Oregon to Thomas Parker and Florence Blossom (Conrad) Dudley, she had one older sister.
Alice was preceded in death by her husband Chuck Richmond; two sons, Scott (Gail) and Neil (Bonnie); and sister Zana (Dudley) Dorres.
She is succeeded by daughter Renae (Sky); son Paul; daughters-in-law, Gail and Bonnie; five granddaughters, Erin (Brady), Leigh (Zack), Elizabeth (Bobby), Claire (Timothy), and Naomi (Chris); and seven great-grandchildren, Eli, Liam, Flora, Jasper, Cooper, Neil and Evelyn.
She attended Grant High School in Portland and Oregon State College in Corvallis, where she met husband Chuck. With the family she moved around the Midwest, returning to the Oregon Coast about 35 years ago. She did secretarial work in several offices and later ran the deli at Salishan. After Chuck passed, Alice traveled extensively, including China, Tibet, New Zealand, Australia, England, Ireland and Scotland. Beautiful art from her travels and local artist friends decorated her home. She was drawn to beauty and surrounded herself with it. She could be silly as well and had an extensive frog collection.
Alice loved to hike and camp and was an avid skier when young. She read voraciously and enjoyed bridge. She loved to socialize and hold events, was active in the community arranging block parties, supporting the Cascade Head Music Festival and the Newport Symphony, and was a member of the Oregon Coast Recorder Society. She sang in church choirs and for fun, with pirate groups spoke and sang with swagger. She raised her kids with a rich music education, playing the piano early and learning mastery of various instruments. Alice played clarinet, guitar, piano, and recorders, and she was always in song.
She will be sorely missed for her wit and style.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sat., May 13, 2023 at the Congregational Church, 1760 NW 25th Street, Lincoln City, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers, contributions will be accepted at FieldsofPeace.org.
