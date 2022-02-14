Allen Wayne Welch, 44, died unexpectedly on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. Allen is survived by his partner, Sarah “Gemini” Cooper; son, Isaiah Welch; stepdaughter, Araiah Keller; Mom, Candi Labonte; grandparents, John and Theresa Welch; father and stepmother, Joseph and Jackie Welch; Aunt Julia Welch; numerous siblings, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his mother, Karen (Frost) Welch and his beloved dog, Bella.
Allen was born in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 11, 1978. He attended Taft High School and then received his GED. He attended trade school and became a Journeyman Plumber. His passion was plumbing, and he had a gift for that. Allen enjoyed working with his hands, being very intuitive in fixing just about anything. When help was needed, Allen was always willing to lend a hand. He was a ham radio enthusiast and never went anywhere without his scanners. Allen enjoyed spending time in the woods with his dogs.
Allen will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. There will be a viewing on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from 1 pm - 5 pm at Bateman Funeral Home in Newport, Oregon. Graveside service will be on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 1 pm at the Curl Family Cemetery on N Fraser Road (near the Hwy 101 and Hwy 18 junction). Fraser Rd.
1st Cor. 13:7-8
“Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never fails”.
