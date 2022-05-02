Dee Cuenod, age 87, passed away peacefully at home on April 12, 2022.
You may remember Dee as a golfer or a bowler. Or you may remember her as a jeweler of fine gold jewelry at Demori Designs. Or, as an outside teller at the US Bank. She also worked at Perry Freed’s cabinet shop. Maybe you have read one of her books; Awakening, Wake Up! or, maybe some of her articles. You can find her articles on her website; ourjourneytoawakening.com with much more information. She was also an artist that did oil paintings.
Dee’s main career was in southwest Los Angeles where she worked for Space Technology Laboratories for 10 years, and then UCLA for 11 years. There she was responsible for coordinating campus wide academic planning and became the Associate Director of the UCLA Planning Office. After leaving UCLA she moved to the southern Oregon coast where she started a jewelry business with her partner, Mauri Leonard.
She will be missed by her many friends. There are no memorial plans at this time.
