Anthony “Tony” A. Bono passed away peacefully at home in the early morning of February 15, 2020. Tony spent the last twelve years living with the disease, MS.
Tony was born in Newark, New Jersey on February 11, 1950 to Anthony and Angela Bono. He had just turned 70 at the time of his death. Tony’s family, his father, Tony, his mother, Angie, two sisters, Carol and Fran, and one nephew, Jason, preceded him in death.
Tony, always the adventurer, set off for the West Coast via ‘the long camping trip’ in 1971, arriving in Portland, Ore. It was there he enrolled in trade school where he became a skilled cabinetmaker.
He met his future life partner, Mary, in 1974 and they ventured further west to Otis, Ore. Tony continued to hone his craft, working for local cabinet shops in Lincoln City until he opened his own business, ‘Tony Bono Cabinets’ in the mid-80s.
His passions in life were his family and creating beautiful things from wood.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Mary, and his loving children, Adam, Angela and Gina, daughter in law, Norma and grandchildren, Allysa and Skye, two nephews and one niece.
The Bono family will be having a memorial service at Wapiti Park at 2 p.m. on March 7, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.