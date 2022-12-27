Anthony Curtis Barnett

Tony was born on Sept. 5, 1958 in Portland, Oregon. He was the fourth child of Harold and Beatrice Barnett, who had six children. He was quiet, intelligent, and perfected the art of bad dad jokes. He loved to fish and carried equipment in the back of his car for those great fishing drive-by moments. Tony was a coastie, growing up in Rockaway Beach, Oregon and then moved to McMinnville where he graduated high school. He had three girls and later in life three bonus daughters. He rode a motorcycle when his girls were small. He lived a life full of fishing, friends, family, and the Ocean. Tony was a HUGE fan of Star Trek, telling us that he wasn’t just a Trekky, but a Trekkor...whatever that means. He loved to play the guitar and sing. His favorite color was blue.
In the early 80’s he drove a bright orange Chevy Luv truck and would cram his three daughters in for road trips to the coast. Tony was a member of the U.S. Air Force and a volunteer firefighter in his younger years. It became a habit for him to save people randomly as he was often in the right place at the right time. He committed random acts of kindness frequently. He liked to share food and his possessions with others.
He achieved his Associates Degree in Civil Engineering. He was very proud of his work for the cities and counties where he resided. He worked for the City of Salem, City of Lincoln City, and Washington County where he retired two years early. Aside from his work, and all the fish he said he caught, Tony was most proud of his community theater performances and his family. Tony was a proud grandfather “Papa” of eight grandchildren. He most recently gave away all his possessions and retired in July of 2022.
He took a road trip with his brother across the country from Oregon to South Carolina to be with his youngest daughter, her husband, and their two small sons. He loved driving and shared in some great memories with his brother on that long road trip. Once he arrived, he settled into the front porch life, now known as Papa’s Porch. He loved the fire pit out back, ‘70s music, and the front porch rocking chairs. He seemed happiest in South Carolina with family and he got to see lightning bugs for the first time this year. His last solo road trip to Kentucky was to visit his middle daughter, where they shared stories and he played guitar around the campfire. His face lit up when his little brother Kelly arrived for a final visit in South Carolina; they talked fishing all damn day.
Most of his family were able to capture a few last moments of life with him. Lots of laughs, love, and music. Tony found out he was sick on Oct. 26, 2022. He spent his final days at home, under the soft lights of the Christmas tree, surrounded by family, in care of the most capable, and loving hands of Patriot Hospice. Tony was known in life for arriving early and leaving early.
He left the world in the same way he lived in it, arriving early and leaving too soon at the age 64. He took his last breath on Earth on Dec. 6, 2022 at 1:11 p.m. The man of mystery has left us with more questions than answers and has taken with him a piece of each of our hearts. He will be missed.
“Just remember, no matter where you go there you are.”
A celebration of life for Anthony will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Sat., Jan. 14, 2023 at Inn At Spanish Head Resort Hotel, 4009 SE Hwy 101, Lincoln City, OR 97367.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.neptunesociety.com/location/charlotte-nc-cremation for the Barnett family.
