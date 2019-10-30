On Tuesday, October 15, 2019, Archibald B. Lang Jr. passed away in Lakeview, Oregon at the age of 90.
Arch was born on August 1, 1929, in Hollywood, Calif. to Archibald B. Lang Sr. and his wife Lillian. He married Norma Hostetler in March 1951. After serving in Korea and receiving a Purple Heart, Arch worked as an engineer in his father’s company, Western Air & Refrigeration, until retiring in 1977. Arch, Norma and youngest daughter Tracy then moved to Brookings, Ore. to begin a new phase of their lives.
In Brookings, Arch and Norma led a rich, invigorating life full of creativity and community. Arch’s love of working with his hands developed into a new career carving beautiful duck decoys that Norma painted and finished. Arch also became deeply involved with founding and operating the Winchuck Volunteer Fire Department; from the initial planning sessions to his tenure as Fire Chief, Arch brought unflagging energy and enthusiasm.
Arch and Norma loved to travel, and a bit more adventurously than most: Antarctica on a science ship, Africa on safari and Europe on bicycles, several times.
After his beloved Norma passed away in 1997, Arch was lucky enough to find love again with Harriet Kenton, also widowed. Arch and Harriet married and moved to Lincoln City, where Arch focused on supporting hospice, both through garage sale fundraisers and by visiting people in terminal care. Arch served on the Oregon Hospice Board from 2002-2008, and in 2005 was awarded the Elizabeth Wessinger Award For Excellence in Hospice and Palliative Care.
Arch Lang is survived by his four children: Stephanie Lang and son-in-law Richard Foskett of England, Chris Lang and daughter-in-law Joy Lang of Nevada, Kimberly Lang and son-in-law Chris Grigg of California, and Tracy Byers and son-in-law Wayne Byers of Oregon. In addition, Arch is survived by four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. His wife Harriet Lang predeceased him earlier in July 2019.
Arch relished being the life of the party. He could always be found at social gatherings, glass in hand, making sure he’d spoken to every single person – learning who they were, what was important to them and introducing them to others.
In that spirit, the Lang family invites you to raise a glass of your favorite drink in Arch’s memory. He would have liked that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.