1925 - 2020
Art Tooze knew no stranger. Whether it was on the Otis mail route, serving on the Devils Lake Fire Department, or playing golf at Salishan, he was surrounded by friends.
Art, and his wife Ruth, made their home in Lincoln City for over 50 years before moving to the Portland area to be closer to their children. The coast is where his heart was.
His parents, Chet and Luella (Caulkins) Tooze homesteaded on Salmon River in the early 1900s before moving to Sherwood. Art and Ruth moved back to the coast in 1957.
Art served his country in WWII on the aircraft carrier, The Fanshaw Bay. After the war, he made his home in Sherwood, delivering mail. He met his wife Ruth met at a dance in 1950 and they danced together for 65 years.
Art Tooze is survived by his children; David Tooze (Minden), Janice Polly (Tim), Barbara Carter (Charlie), and Tami Howard (David); eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He is survived by his brother Richard (Dick) Tooze of Portland.
A celebration of life for Art will be held when friends and family can gather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.