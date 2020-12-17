May 23, 1943 - December 8, 2020
Barbara was born to Frances and Robert Hensley in Muncie Indiana, graduated high school from Monroe Central High School in Farmland, Indiana. She married Gerald Phillip Lounsbury in 1964. While Phil was in the Navy, they lived in Long Beach California, but relocated back to Indiana in 1967. In 1977 they moved to Silverton, Oregon. She worked at the Marion County Treasury for 13 years, then transferred to Lincoln County Assessor’s office in Newport Oregon until her retirement in 2002. Barbara has been a resident of Gleneden Beach, Oregon for 31 years. She passed unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Lincoln City.
Barbara was an active member of the Eastern Star in Indiana, and a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She was active in her community, volunteering at Gleneden Beach Community Center, a member of Unity By the Sea Church, and involved in the Gleneden Beach Road District. Barbara enjoyed her family, spending time with her children and grandchildren, and enjoyed playing bingo at Chinook Winds Casino with her friends. She was an avid supporter of the Make A Wish Foundation.
Barbara was preceded in death by her sisters Marcia and Pat Hensley, Her father Robert Hensley, mother Frances Hensley and husband Gerald Phillip Lounsbury. She is survived by her brothers Keith Hensley (Linda), Florida, and Richard Hensley, Oregon, her sister Carolyn Oren (Rodney), Indiana, daughter Kathleen McClaskey (Bill), son Gerald Phillip Lounsbury Jr., son Chad Lounsbury (Jill), grandchildren William McClaskey (Kimmy), Robert McClaskey, Mckensy Graetzer (Joey), Claire Lounsbury, and great granddaughter Bryndle Graetzer, Oregon.
There will be a graveside service at Miller Cemetery on Hwy 213 in Silverton on Saturday, December 12 at 2pm. In honor of Barbara, donations can be made to the Center For Hematologic Malignancies-10th Floor, 3485 S Bond Ave Building 2, Portland, OR 97239. Assisting the family is Unger Funeral Chapel - Silverton, Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.